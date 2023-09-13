Nicola Gratteri appointed head of the Naples Prosecutor’s Office: the CSM is divided on the appointment

Nicola Gratteri leaves Calabria and takes over as head of the Naples prosecutor’s office, the largest investigative office in Italy. The Superior Council of the Judiciary (CSM) this morning approved the appointment of the former prosecutor of Catanzaro, after over 30 years on the front line in the fight against the ‘Ndrangheta.

Gratteri has been a magistrate since 1986 and has always worked in Calabrian judicial offices: first at the Locri court, where, in 1991, he began his career as a public prosecutor, then at the Reggio Calabria prosecutor’s office, where he became deputy prosecutor in 2009, until 2016, when he was urgently appointed head of the Catanzaro prosecutors.

In his career there are numerous anti-Ndrangheta investigations, among which the one on the Duisburg massacre of 2007 and the maxi-investigation, in more recent years, called ‘Scott Rebirth’ stand out.

The resolution approved today by the CSM highlights the “undisputed value” of Gratteri, the “absolute importance of the professional experience gained”, the “prestige he enjoys in judicial and forensic environments, the commitment and passion spent constantly in judicial work”, while his experience in combating organized crime is defined as “wide and deep”, especially in its national and transnational dimension. Furthermore, according to the self-governing body of the judiciary, Gratteri’s “exercise of over thirty years of investigative and prosecuting functions in the fight against organized crime” reveals the existence of a very vast and profound knowledge of criminal phenomena and of the most effective.” For his part, the Calabrian magistrate promised efficiency and stringent control over “slackers” prosecutors. He will take the place of Giovanni Melillo, appointed national anti-mafia and anti-terrorism prosecutor in 2022 after overcoming the candidacy of Gratteri himself.

In this morning’s vote he obtained 19 preferences, prevailing over the other two candidates proposed by the commission for management positions. Giuseppe Amato, prosecutor of Bologna, received 5 votes while Rosa Volpe, deputy of Naples, received 8. Voting in his favor were, among others, the vice president, Fabio Pinelli, and the prosecutor general of the Cassation, Luigi Saved.

Gratteri also received the votes of all the secular councilors of the centre-right (Isabella Bertolini, Daniela Bianchini, Felice Giuffrè and Rosanna Natoli of Fratelli d’Italia, Enrico Aimi of Forza Italia and Claudia Eccher of the League), of Michele Papa of 5 Star Movement and Ernesto Carbone, of Italia viva/Azione. The Independent Judiciary group, the Unicost official Antonio Laganà and the independent Andrea Mirenda also voted for him. The other 3 Unicost officials, the first president of the Cassation Margherita Cassano and the independent Roberto Fontana voted for Amato. The Area group, Domenica Miele, member of the Democratic Judiciary, and Roberto Romboli, a lay member of the Democratic Party, voted for Rosa Volpe.