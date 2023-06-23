After yesterday’s rear-end collision in A1 in which the leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte was involved, car trouble today also for Nicola Fratoianni, leader of the Italian Left and parliamentarian of the Verdi Left Alliance, also traveling to Campobasso from Foggia, also to support the candidate for the Molise Region Roberto Gravina, whom he then met in the afternoon with Conte and Schlein. At the gates of the Molise city, the car in which Fratoianni was traveling caught fire. The firefighters intervened, the SI leader and his traveling companions were unharmed, who managed to get out in time and then had to continue their journey aboard another car.