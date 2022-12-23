Nicola Porcella He used his social networks again to share with his followers a fact of which he was a victim. The former reality boy reported having been the victim of a scammer who has been committing this type of illegal activity for a long time. Through his Instagram stories, the former member of “This is war” revealed the face of this subject, his identity and the modality in which he worked.

He even published an audio in which Andrée Alberto Godefroy, the name of the defendant, talks about large amounts of money that he stole in complicity with other people. Likewise, Nicola commented that not only had he gone through this uncomfortable moment, but his friends also fell for the deception, and even his relatives. Video: Instagram/Nicola Porcella.