“Bridgerton” would not be what it is without the sex scenes. Telling the story’s central romance in the upcoming season means there are likely to be some sex scenes between the socialite gossip writer and one of the bridgerton brothers.

What did Nicola Coughlan say about filming these kinds of scenes?

The actress revealed that filming said scenes and taking on the lead role in the upcoming season is understandably a bit scary. When in an interview for E! News was asked if she was ready to film them, Coughlan joked, “I’ll have to be!” She added that it is “scary to be the lead next season”but which is “known for a long time”.

Nicola Coughlan, in a conversation for People magazine, also said: “I found out (about the sex scenes), like two weeks after filming the second season, so I had a lot of time to adapt. But then last night when they said, ‘the news is out, you can talk about it’, I was like ‘I don’t want to, i’m too scared‘”it was expressed.

On the other hand, for the Digital Spy medium, he mentioned: “I really think, and I’m not kidding, I’m going to ask Shondaland for a special cut for the whole family. I think it’s embarrassing enough to see the scenes where I’m not there like that.”

Nicola Coughlan has said that it is “terrifying to be the lead next season”. photo: Netflix.

What was the story of Colin and Penelope in the previous season?

Fans have followed the story of unrequited love since the first chapters; however, just when it seemed that something was going to be born between the two, the end of the second season we saw how his heart broke Penelope when she heard Colin say that he would never woo her. Fans are eager to see how this beloved duo will pair up and unleash their love. We will know soon.