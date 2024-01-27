Investigations underway into the sudden death of Nicola Ciampa: the 29-year-old was struck by an illness while he was in the gym

Drama in the municipality of Taurasi, in the province of Avellino. Nicola Ciampa he lost his life at just 29 years old while training in the gym. The police have opened an investigation file, with the aim of understanding what happened to the boy.

Nicola Ciampa yes suddenly collapsed to the ground, while he was in the gym. The 118 operators promptly went to the scene and tried, in vain, to resuscitate the 29-year-old. Unfortunately, in the end, they were forced to declare his death.

The boy was a soldier and attended the “Magrone” Barracks, Commissariat School, in the province of Caserta. Nicola had been training for some time and had never had health problems, which is why the investigators opened an investigation file and he will most likely be an autopsy was ordered. The aim will be to identify the certain cause of the premature and unexpected death.

Ciampa's body is currently atInstitute of Forensic Medicine of the Sant'Anna and San Sebastiano hospital in Caserta, available to the judicial authority. Most likely, the judge will order an autopsy. Thanks to the exam, the boy's family will be able to get answers.

Farewell messages for Nicola Ciampa

Numerous farewell messages published on social media by all those who loved him and still can't believe it heartbreaking news.

Hello Nicola Ciampa, my friend, what heartbreaking news 😪, you were a unique and special person, you were a unique and special person. You were a golden boy thank you for meeting you in my life. I will carry you forever in my heart my friend. Rest in peace great warrior 💔😔

My dear friend, rest in peace, I have so many memories of you that will remain in my heart, rest in peace. ❤️

What you feel cannot be explained. Hi Nicola, fly high.❤️❤️

The entire community clung to the pain of Nicola Ciampa's family, overwhelmed by an immense and unexpected pain. 29 years old, a life ahead and no health problems. Every day he went to the gym, he was an expert body builder and karateka, but life was unfair. A sudden illness which left him no escape.