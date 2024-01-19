Nicola Bulgari starts the succession: four trusts have been set up

Nicola Bulgari, recently turned 82 and father of three daughters (Ilaria, Natalia, Veronica), two of whom are involved in a recently concluded legal dispute, begins to prepare the succession through the creation of four trusts and the transfer of 100% of Annabel Holding to them. Annabel Holding represents one of the main assets of the Roman entrepreneur, with assets of 86 million euros and a net worth of 54.2 million, as reported by Mf Fashion. Born in Rome in 1941, Nicola Bulgari is the grandson of Sotirio, founder of the family business, and the son of Giorgio, the one who introduced Bulgari to the world of high jewellery.



Starting in 1960, he contributed significantly to the development of coin jewelry, a distinctive aesthetic element of Bulgari which achieved great success in those years. In 1984, he became vice president of the Bulgari Group and continues to be one of the most authoritative sources for the company's cultural and historical heritage. In 2011, control of the company passed to LVMH for 5.2 billion euros. Since 2007, he has been a member of the board of trustees of Carnegie Hall, while since May 2015 he has held the position of board member of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia. His personal wealth is estimated at around 1.9 billion euros. Nicola Bulgari is also known for his contemporary art collection and passion for vintage American cars, as well as being a fervent supporter of initiatives related to patronage.

Recently, in front of the notary Michele Misurale in Rome, the trusts called Alfa 64, Beta 67, Gamma 68 (referring to the last numbers of the years of birth of the three heirs) and Tara were established. The first trust received 16.66% of Annabel Holding from the company Alfa 64 srl, of which Bulgari owns 100%, with a tax value of 9.81 million euros. The same procedure was followed for the equivalent shares held by the companies Beta 67 and Gamma 68, also owned by Bulgari, transferred to the respective trusts with corresponding name and value. Finally, the Tara Trust received 50% of Annabel Holding from Bulgari's Tara srl ​​company, with a value of 29.45 million euros. Annabel Holding's holdings include shares in the private equity firm Vam Invest, in addition to 18.19% of Alchimia, the private equity of Paolo Barletta which holds, among others, 40% of Fenice (Chiara Ferragamo's group, CEO) andl 20.4% of Arsenale, a vehicle for real estate projects controlled by the Barletta Group.

Recently, the Telegraph reported that after a 4-year legal battle fought in three different courts, a private agreement was reached between Ilaria and Veronica regarding the large family trust worth 129 million dollars (118 million euros at current exchange rates), created in 2005 by her father Nicholas. This trust had as beneficiaries the mother Anna and her three daughters, with the aim of guaranteeing an income for the heirs even after the mother's death in 2019.

Subscribe to the newsletter

