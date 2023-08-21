He broke his silence! Nicola Porcella He made a strong revelation about the old channel where he worked, in an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda for her YouTube channel. The former reality boy, who came in second place in ‘The House of Famous’, had a chat with Wendy Guevara and Emilio Osorio, members of the Hell team. There he talked about his popularity and how now some television shows acclaim him for his scoops.

What did Nicola Porcella say about those who praised him and criticized him before?

Nicola Porcella referred to the people who contacted him again after many years. According to him, he was surprised because some criticized him harshly and only had negative words about him. “People that I had no idea that they could talk to me again,” said the model.

He also referred to the invitations to some television programs in which he was banned some time ago. “They call me from where the doors were closed to me and say: ‘He always had the doors open.’ And I said: ‘But they fired me’“said the finalist of ‘The house of celebrities’.

What is Nicola Porcella’s main priority?

Nicola Porcella He referred to his family and pointed out that he will always be focused on his son and the affection of his family, those loved ones and friends who accompanied him in his difficult moments. “The truth is, you stay with the family, with my son’s mother,” he said.

“I am very happy for my family and my true friends. Now you realize who is getting on the bandwagon,” said the model. As is known, he is in Lima for a few days for his mother’s birthday and then he will return to Mexico to restart his life.

Why did Wendy Guevara also criticize Peruvian TV?

Wendy Guevara, the winner of ‘The House of Famous’, also spoke about the invitations to Peruvian programs that Nicola Porcella has received after her success in Mexico. In an Instagram video, she questioned the national media for now calling the ex-boy reality and years before vetoing him from their spaces.

“First they didn’t want it and now they’re ‘Nico, come, the doors are open’ (…) The television stations there hated it. Now they want it,” said the tiktoker. However, she suggested that she accept the proposals.

