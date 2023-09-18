Reality star Nicol Kremers must appear before the police judge because she refused a blood test after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The 33-year-old from Brabant stated that she was ‘on the run’ from her ex, Peter Gillis, against whom she would later report at least ten cases of abuse. “She no longer wanted to live.”
#Nicol #Kremers #court #refusing #blood #test #wanted #life
Once again a former German top player puts in a good word for Louis van Gaal: ‘Not an easy person, but that doesn’t matter’
In the search for a new national coach, former international Michael Ballack advises the German Football Association to contact Louis...
Leave a Reply