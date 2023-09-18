Reality star Nicol Kremers must appear before the police judge because she refused a blood test after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The 33-year-old from Brabant stated that she was ‘on the run’ from her ex, Peter Gillis, against whom she would later report at least ten cases of abuse. “She no longer wanted to live.”

#Nicol #Kremers #court #refusing #blood #test #wanted #life