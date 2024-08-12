Nico Williams has told Barcelona he is willing to join the club this summer, a report claims.
The winger is one of Barca’s main targets for the summer transfer window, and they had hoped to complete his signing before that of his Spain teammate Dani Olmo.
But problems arose in talks with Athletic Club, while Williams appeared to have doubts about leaving his boyhood club.
But SPORT writes that Barcelona have received the green light from Williams and that he wants to join the club this summer, with this step “unblocking” the final path towards an agreement with Athletic.
Although Williams has given his word to Barcelona, they have yet to agree a suitable payment agreement to present to Athletic. The winger’s contract includes a €60m release clause, which Barca would struggle to meet.
Olmo’s contract with RB Leipzig also included a €60m release clause, but sporting director Deco managed to negotiate a more favourable deal for Barcelona. However, it is not known whether Athletic would be open to such a creative formula.
But the feeling inside Barcelona is that Williams’ signing will be finalised next week, with club president Joan Laporta keen to strengthen the squad under new manager Hansi Flick.
Williams’ potential move to Catalonia would allow her to reunite with Euro 2024 teammate Lamine Yamal, with whom Spain won the Euros earlier this summer. The two formed a close relationship during the tournament, with Yamal repeatedly admitting that he would love to team up with Williams at club level.
Arsenal and Chelsea are also among the Premier League sides who have been keeping a close eye on Williams, but it appears that if he is going anywhere this summer, it will be to Barcelona.
