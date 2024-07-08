Very visible since the start of the Eurocup, Nico Williams revealed which Spanish player deserves the most Ballon d’Or 2024.
Spain is surely the standout nation at Euro 2024. Luis de la Fuente’s players are performing perfectly so far. On Tuesday, July 9, they will face their biggest challenge: beating a French team with two suspended starters (Carvajal and Le Normand) and one injured (Pedri).
Nico Williams will be present in a duel with Jules Koundé that promises to be explosive. Asked by the newspaper AS, the winger pointed to Dani Carvajal as the Spanish player who most deserves the Ballon d’Or this season.
The right-back was once again the author of a crazy season, both collectively and individually, winning the Champions League, La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup. Carvajal has been a regular fixture for Real and La Roja for several seasons and that should continue.
However, we can’t forget Rodri in this discussion. The Manchester City midfielder has had another incredible season with the Premier League champions. Rodri finished fifth in the 2023 Ballon d’Or rankings. Dani Carvajal wasn’t in the top 30 but could be in the running this year.
