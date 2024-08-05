Paris Saint-Germain have admitted defeat in their pursuit of Euro 2024 star Nico Williams, who turned down a transfer to France this summer.
Williams has been one of the big names in the summer transfer window after leading Spain to glory at the European Championship, with FC Barcelona keen on the Athletic Club winger.
However, they are not the only ones who covet the 22-year-old. French giants Paris Saint-Germain have been following his movements, but the newspaper SPORT claims Williams has no interest in moving to Ligue 1.
PSG’s rejection will be seen as good news at Barca, but the Catalan side are still struggling to get the right amount for Athletic Club to sell their star winger. Club president Joan Laporta has even been accused of lying about his interest in Williams by rival candidate Victor Font, who also warned supporters about Barca’s falling credibility year after year.
Athletic boss Ernesto Valverde, who previously won two La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey triumph as Barca manager, has revealed he is calm about Williams’ future and is not interested in daily media reports linking him with an exit.
Barca have so far failed to add any new players to a squad that finished second behind Real Madrid in Spain’s top flight and were eliminated from the Champions League in the quarter-finals last season.
Midfielder Dani Olmo is another of Barça’s top targets, with the club reportedly submitting an offer to RB Leipzig for a total value of €61m. However, the Bundesliga side are said not to have been convinced by the structure of the deal.
Manager Marco Rose also admitted that his team will not be pressured into accepting a fee they consider to be below the value of the Spanish international.
