Bilbao, Spain – The future of Nico Williams, one of Athletic Club’s most promising players, has become a hot topic that keeps the club’s fans and directors in suspense. The young winger, who has a contract with Athletic until 2027, has hinted at his intention to open the door to a possible exit in the summer transfer market for the 2025-2026 season. This scenario puts the Bilbao club in a complicated situation, as his possible departure could unleash a real storm in the next transfer market.
On August 31, 2024, Nico set off alarm bells with statements that left no one indifferent: “My heart is Athletic, but nobody knows what will happen in the future”. These words, spoken during an event in Bilbao, came after the player confirmed that he had received numerous offers to leave the club, despite having decided to stay for another year to play in European competitions with Athletic. Even so, his release clause, set at less than 60 million euros, makes him a tempting target for many big European clubs.
Athletic Club president Jon Uriarte, aware of the situation, tried to calm the waters by stating that Nico will play at San Mamés this season and expressed his desire to build a project attractive enough for the player to stay beyond 2027. However, Uriarte did not confirm whether a review of Nico’s contract had been considered, something that could be key to ensuring his continuity at the club.
Mikel González, Athletic’s director of football, was also optimistic, stressing that Nico has given them peace of mind regarding his future. However, the fact that Athletic has not accepted any of the offers received, and that the interested clubs have to pay the full termination clause, highlights the delicate situation they are in.
With the new season underway and Nico committed to staying at least one more year, Athletic’s sporting management will have to carefully manage the expectations of both the player and the club. The hope is that the team will achieve sporting successes that could convince Nico to extend his stay in Bilbao, but uncertainty about his future remains latent.
Meanwhile, the 2025 transfer market is shaping up to be a decisive period, not only for the future of Nico Williams, but also for Athletic Club’s sporting project. The ball is in the court of the board, which will have to act shrewdly if it wants to avoid losing one of its most valuable jewels.
