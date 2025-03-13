Ahtletic’s great dream is still alive. Lively. Valverde’s team traced Rome and sealed its presence in the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Play the Grand Final of May 21 in San Mamés continues in the menu.

The 2-1 defeat in the Olympic of Rome was a varapalo for the rojiblancos, that this course fiened everything to that final that will host its ‘house’. So this Thursday all the meat was put on the grill to achieve the comeback and the goal was achieved.

It is still possible

Being May 21 in the San Mamés final is Athletic’s great objective

It all started to get downhill as soon as you start, when Turpin chose to expel veteran Hummels after knocking Sannadi when he left alone. An expulsion that seemed somewhat exaggerated, with 50 meters ahead to travel to the goal, but that began to sink the capital team.

The second blow, although it was not definitive, seemed. After enduring almost the first half with one less player, Nico Williams brought the euphoria to Bilbao inaugurating the score in the third and last minute of the addition. The tie was matched and subtracted all the second half.

The thing ended up falling by its own weight after passing by changing rooms. The undisputed domain of Athletic, with a Rome that threw some against dangerous but was dedicated to defending as he could.

The goals of the comeback arrived in the last 25 minutes of the game. The second, by Yuri, who signed a great header in a corner. And already in the final stretch, Nico Williams culminated another of his great nights with a great completion. The Paredes penalty goal already in the addition introduced a slight dose of anxiety to the last seconds of the duel but nothing else happened. Athletic is in the quarterfinals.