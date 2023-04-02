Liverpool will live a clean squad of weight in the summer market, this is a decision made both by Klopp’s coaching staff as well as by the club’s board of directors. There is a host of pieces that are not performing as they did years ago and some of them are on the Anfield blacklist. In the same way, there are footballers with the mind of looking for a new home this summer market.
One of the names that generates the most doubts for everyone within Liverpool is that of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is having a very poor season compared to what he did years ago, which is why the people at the club are thinking that it would not be crazy to sell him in the summer. In the event that this materializes, Mohamed’s replacement would already be well sounded out, it is the young Spanish Nico Williams.
The Athletic Club winger could leave Bilbao this summer, as there are several Premier League teams that are probing his possible signing. The player has physical and technical conditions and despite being very young, he is already one of the best footballers in La Liga, he has plenty of credentials to get a place within Liverpool. In addition, his price, which is 50 million euros due to his exit clause, is within the possibilities of the Reds, so there will be no obstacles in terms of money.
