Nico Williams bomb: Juventus on the Spanish phenomenon. The termination clause and the background

Juventus is also Nico Williams-mania about Spain’s talent (16 appearances, 2 goals and 6 assists so far for him) who drove Italy’s defense crazy in the second match of Euro 2024. The Old Lady launches the challenge against Barcelona and PSG. According to what La Stampa reports, Juve has been following the born in Pamplona in 2002 to Ghanaian parents (he is the younger brother of Iñaki Williams, striker and star of Bilbao).

But now the game is getting tough, because the eyes of half of Europe are turning to Nico. The baby prodigy of Iberian football, Lamine Yamal has openly declared that he will play with Nico also in Barcelona as well as in Spain. But Luis Enrique (with whom he made his debut in the national team at a very young age) has included his name among the objectives to be achieved in order to set up his PSG which begins the post-Mbappé era.

Nico Williams has won the Copa del Rey with the Basques so far making 122 appearances, scoring 20 goals and providing 26 assists (8 goals and 19 assists in this golden season). He has a release clause of 55 million euros and a salary of 10 gross per year. It’s difficult to think that he could land in Serie A.

Nico Williams, the technical characteristics of Spain’s new jewel

Nico Williams is a technically very strong left winger: fast, explosive and very resistant. When he targets the man in one-on-one situations he is difficult to contain, and he is also an assist man thanks to his precise passes, his ability to phrase and his propensity to cross.

Nico Williams after Spain-Italy: “Domination, my best match”

The talent born in 2002 commented on his MVP performance on the official UEFA channels: “Things worked very well tonight and my teammates helped me a lot. One-on-ones are my forte. When you get past the full-back for the first time, everything becomes easier. My teammates applauded me in the locker room and I would like to thank them for helping me with their skills. I received a message from my brother right after the match, I hope my family enjoys playing as much as I do. We knew it would be a very difficult match and we also knew what we had to do to win it. We dominated across the board, Italy is an excellent team but we played very well and deserved to win. Personally I have always dreamed of being involved at a level like this, I think it was my most complete performance with Spain and I hope I can help the team as much as possible.”