The Spanish team has lost two of its best players ahead of Sunday’s upcoming final against Norway for Euro 2024 Qualification. “Williams has had a strain in his intercostal muscles since last Tuesday, while Balde suffers discomfort in his abductors”specifically specifies the press release issued after the analyzes of the national team’s medical services.
Nico Williams, in fact, already appeared in the Spanish coach’s casualty report against Scotland after retiring practically at the beginning of the last training session prior to the crash. However, the coach has not considered it appropriate to call a substitute. The right winger of Athletic Club, who leaves blank for Bilbao in the penultimate national team break of the year, is joined by Balde.
Regarding Nico Williams, the coach has not considered calling anyone to occupy his position in attack, as he considers that with Bryan Zarago, Ferrán Torres, Morata, Joselu and Oyarzabal he has more than covered the three attacking positions of the team. On the other hand, Balde’s is a very sensitive loss. We are talking about the fact that the FC Barcelona footballer is one of the three best in the world in his position and on the squad list is only Fran García, who aims to start for the clash against Norway. For this reason, Luis de la Fuente has decided to call Pedraza, the Villarreal player is well known to the coach after having played 14 games with the Under-21 team.
Concern in Barcelona with Bucket
The Classic on October 28 is just around the corner and the list of casualties that the Barcelona club has is very long. That’s why they didn’t want to take risks with Lamine Yamal.
