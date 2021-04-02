It was thirteen months without workings, without the adrenaline of going on stage and without the heat of the audience that filled the room at all functions. For Nicolás Vázquez, as for everyone who was doing plays a year ago, the pandemic abruptly cut everything off.

After a difficult 2020 for the theater, probably the most difficult year in history for the activity, the rooms slowly resumed normality, a new one, with the necessary protocols to protect the health of artists and spectators. And in that framework, Nicolás Vázquez and the team presented again One week nothing more.

The return took place on Thursday, April 1 at El Nacional Sancor Seguros, with the play that, until the pandemic and quarantine were declared, Vázquez played alongside Benjamín Rojas and Flor Vigna. In this return, the character that Vigna played is now in charge of Gimena Accardi. In this way, the real-life couple of Vázquez and Accardi share the stage once again as they already did in The Other Side of the Bed.

Excitement for the return. Nico Vázquez and Gimena Accardi in front of the public, wearing chinstraps, at the return of the comedy “One week nothing more.” Photo Agus Navarro

In this long-awaited return to the stage, and with the corresponding protocols, Vázquez, who is also a producer and adapted the work of the Frenchman Clément Michel together with director Mariano Demaría, checked again the convening power that it has.

The comedy tickets went on sale a month ago and, in just three minutes, those of the first day were sold out. A record comparable to that of international rock stars.

The capacity of El Nacional Sancor Seguros is a thousand locations but, with the new measures, only a capacity of 50 percent of the room is allowed. So with 500 tickets sold, One week nothing more he hung up the little sign again “Sold out locations“which sounds almost miraculous in this context.

Sanitary protocols for the theater. The El Nacional Sancor Seguros room met the 50 percent capacity for this time of pandemic, in the functions of “One week nothing more.” Photo Agus Navarro

In addition to the limited capacity, the room had to be reconditioned to be able to receive the public in pandemic, with a new sanitized ventilation system and the necessary distance between seats. Added to that, as happens in other theaters, each spectator’s temperature is taken before entering the room and the audience must remain with the mask on throughout the performance.

But those measures did not prevent the joy and excitement of returning to the theater from flooding the room, up and down the stage. At the end of the show, Vázquez, as he usually does, took the floor and addressed the audience, embracing Accardi and Rojas, to thank the support and express his happiness.

The actor also highlighted the great effort of the entire production team to comply with the strict protocol and be able to carry out the functions. “The theater happens because you are here“, he said, excited and applauded by the public.

Joy to return to perform functions. With social distance among viewers, Nico Vázquez refilled El Nacional Sancor Seguros (50 percent) together with Gimena Accardi and Benjamín Rojas. Photo Agus Navarro

The comedy starring Vázquez, Accardi and Rojas tells the story of a seemingly perfect couple Pablo (Vázquez) and Sofía (Accardi), until they decide to move in together.

That situation will bring several latent conflicts to the fore. So, Pablo asks his best friend, Martín (Rojas) to move in with them, just for a week, to help him carry out the coexistence. However, the problems will go from bad to worse.

In all comedy, funny situations and gags follow one another at a dizzying pace that the audience, faithful to Vázquez, celebrates with enthusiasm. And right now, more than ever.

WD