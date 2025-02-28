The Purangre ‘Witiza’, from the Cubas Río block and with a great mountain of the Argentine Nico Valleit was imposed on the Grand Prize Andalusia In the last test of the horsepower season at the Great Hippodrome of Andalusia Javier Piñar Hafner, from the Sevillian town of Two sisters. This career, the most important of the Nazarene program, had this five -year -old brown trained by Oscar Anaya As a winner after a very equal race in which six copies of the participants entered with a difference of two bodies in the finish line. The winning trio signed the pair formed by ‘Wigmore Street’ with the whip of Nicolás de Julián and ‘The Snapper’ with the chair of Ricardo Sousa. In this way, the Argentine coach included two horses of his patio in the reference positions of this important installment.

It was a day marked by the rainalthough it did not significantly influence the Nazarene Green, the grass track, where the five tests of the day, in good condition, only something soft on the lanes near the sticks were played. The public did not want to miss the end of the season in two sisters, although due to bad weather it was less presence than in previous days.

Gelabert victory with ‘Trebelianc’

The ‘Tourism Award from the province of Seville’ opened the day playing over a distance 1,600 meters. The surprise jumped with the victory of the debutante ‘Trebelianc’, from the block of the Marqués de Miraflores de San Antonio and a great ride of Jaime Gelabert. This proof of sale, reserved for the age of Ricardo Soustowhich was for the sticks in tip until the middle of the arrival line. Completed the ‘bygrace’ trio, with the whore of Vicky Alonsoalmost five bodies of the twin.

The second installment of the day, the ‘Andalusian Equestrian Federation Award’, was held over a distance of 2,200 meters. This first part of the divided handicap placed two copies of the block of Enrique Fernández de la Vega and trained by José Carlos Cerqueira in the twin. ‘Finely Tuned’ was imposed with the ride of Nicolás de Julián Already his side, half a body, ‘Black Voice’, with Jaime Gelabert’s whip. ‘One More Night’, with Vicky Alonso’s chair, also entered the trio half the body of the twin. It was really A very exciting and adjusted race ending with several copies with triumph options that made the public vibrate.









Ricardo Sousa’s first triumph

In the third career of the day, ‘two sisters’ Tourism Award’, Jockey won Ricardo Sousa with the ride of ‘Prairie Falcon’. In its premiere in our country, this great Portuguese jockey that is currently an entire international reference was obtained in Spain. This five years of the Pozooki Pray -trained block trained by Oscar Anaya won in these 1,600 meters above the rest of the lot headed by ‘Making Time’ and ‘White Bay’, with the respective chairs of the Czech Vaclav Janacek and Nico Valle.

The second part of the divided handicap was the fourth race of the day, ‘Dos Hermanas City Award’, disputed over a distance of 2,200 meters. The favorites ‘Luna Rossa’, with the whip of Vaclav Janacekand ‘catsmeme’, with the reins of Ricardo Sousa, demonstrated it in this order in the finish line to monopolize the twin. The four -year mare of the Delta block and preparation of Sandro Tsereteli It was imposed by two advantage bodies. He completed the reference trio ‘Pionina’ with the reins of Nico Valle.