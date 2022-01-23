“Álex (Berenguer) has combed it, I have seen that it fell and I have thrown, it was a great goal. Very happy with the three points, with making a great effort on Thursday and we are going to look up”, says Nico Serrano, vital in the victory against Rayo with a quality goal, in his Athletic promise line. “El Rayo presses very well in their field and that is why nobody managed to win,” he insists.

“They have congratulated me, I have many messages”, recounts the Navarrese winger, exultant in the bowels of the Vallecas stadium. “The coach and my teammates have given me confidence. I always try to be aggressive in front of the goal and I’m doing well in the First Division, but we have to keep going,” says Nico Serrano, who is straddling the reserve team with the first team, with eight League games, one Cup and one Super Cup, although never a starter until now, under the command of Marcelino García Toral.

The 60 minutes in Vallecas were intense, Nico, international with Spain U-19 and a great future in his boots like his namesake Nico Williams, slides that “you can feel the rhythm, to defend you have to always be active”. When marking, he drew a heart for his “parents, I promised him and that’s what it’s for,” he revealed. The shirt is going to be framed at home. Nico Serrano, at the age of 18, has become the youngest footballer to score for Athletic after Muniain, with 19. “It’s a source of pride, it helps me a lot, he’s a great captain. A pride for me and for the club. Being among these Athletic legends is a source of pride. We are going to continue for more challenges.” Nico acknowledges that, sometimes, “too much desire” pushes him, but it comes “good to keep his feet on the ground. Competition is good for the team.”