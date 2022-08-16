After having withdrawn it, the time has finally come to drive it. Nico Rosberg for the first time he got behind the wheel of his Rimac Nevera, the 1,914 HP electric car he bought from the Croatian car manufacturer, taking delivery of the first of only 150 units made by the Balkan factory. The former F1 champion had been a few days ago in Zagreb to collect the first specimen left the factory and so he decided to share with his followers also the first experience behind the wheel, spent with an exceptional co-driver, Mate Rimac , founder and owner of the Croatian brand.

The former Mercedes driver carried out a mostly cognitive test drive, maintaining speed in line with the Highway Code for most of his test, although on some occasions he experienced some twitches that worried his illustrious passenger not a little. Mate Rimac, for his part, wanted to introduce the spectators and Rosberg himself to all the secrets of the Rimac Nevera, telling the technical details of the electric hypercar and explaining the different driving modes and options that make this high-performance car so unique. The Nevera has a 120 kWh battery pack, which powers a powertrain consisting of four engines that are capable of delivering a combined power of 1,914 hp and 2,360 Nm of torque. This allows the Croatian model to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 1.85 seconds and cover the quarter mile in 8.582 seconds.

The specimen purchased by Rosberg was finished with some specifications specially developed for the former F1 champion, such as the Stellar Black livery with exposed carbon fiber and polished Vertex wheels supported by glossy black calipers. The dark theme continues in the cabin with the interior finished in black Alcantara. In reality it was not the first time for Rosberg at the wheel of the Rimac Nevera since during the development phase he had been able to drive some of the prototypes but having the final model in his hands must certainly have had another effect.