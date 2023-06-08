Do we think Rosberg is a cool pear?

Of course we know Nico Rosberg as the man who beat Lewis Hamilton in equal material. This would be an unparalleled achievement were it not for Russell also finishing ahead of Hamilton last year. Unfortunately for Russell, he did not become world champion, while Rosberg did take the title.

Nico Rosberg immediately hung up his helmet afterwards, so nowadays he has enough time for other things. This means that he is mainly playing the influencer, with vlogs on YouTube and a podcast. He is also the signboard for various green companies. Lewis Hamilton can be proud of him.

Rosberg is reportedly good for around $50 million, so he also has some cash to invest. He does. In fact, he has now invested in a Dutch company.

It concerns the start-up Insify, a company founded in 2020 and engaged in business insurance. €10 million has now been pumped into this company by a group of investors. Among these investors is none other than Nico Rosberg.

Rosberg is not alone in investing in start-ups. His former colleague or rival Lewis Hamilton let his money roll too. For example, he invested in Zapp, a flash delivery company that was also brought to the Netherlands by Bas Smit. This was not a success, because Zapp has already left the Netherlands. It is to be hoped for Nico Rosberg that Insify has more success.

Through: Quote

This article Nico Rosberg pumps money into Dutch shop first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Nico #Rosberg #pumps #money #Dutch #toko