1,914 hp on the public road. Nico Rosberg shows it in his Rimac Nevera.

What started as an idea and later a concept is now a production car. The first customers receive their Rimac Nevera. Nico Rosberg, among others, is the lucky owner of the super powerful electric hypercar. And leave a game to Rosberg.

To then choose the public road as weapon of choice is a second. The Rimac is so insanely fast that the one-time Formula 1 world champion struggles to use the power of the electric car. In his YouTube video, Rosberg leaves the streets of Monaco and drives through the hills above the dwarf state.

It is going very hard. So loud that you wonder when it will go wrong. In the end it doesn’t work, but the cameraman doesn’t look very comfortable either.

The video does not run without problems. Nico Rosberg closes the doors of the Rimac Nevera with the keys still in the car. The EV is locked and therefore the former Mercedes driver can no longer enter. A little later it goes wrong again.

Rosberg cannot release the parking brake and decides to leave the 2 million euro hypercar behind for an appointment (Christmas with the family). Later that evening, the German returns and successfully drives the Rimac home. The life of a millionaire isn’t easy, is it?

