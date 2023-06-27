A piece of history

28 years after Graham Hill’s second and last world championship success, his son Damon added his name to the Formula 1 golden register in 1996, managing to become the first driver capable of replicating the successes of the own father in the Olympus of the Circus. At that moment, many enthusiasts believed that the then Williams standard bearer would have represented the only case of father and son champions in the history of this category for who knows how many more years. At the same time, no one could have imagined that in that same 1996, an eleven-year-old just starting out in karting would have denied everyone exactly twenty years later: Nico Rosberg.

The first steps

Rosberg was born in Germany exactly 38 years ago on June 27, 1985a few days after the conclusion of the United States Grand Prix won by his father KekeFormula 1 world champion 1982. The latter, of Finnish nationality, thus became a father after the union with the German interpreter Gesine Gleitsmann-Dengel, which is why Nico Rosberg Junior still has the double Finnish and German passport. In a certain sense, Rosberg has inherited the main qualities of his parents, being on the one hand a polyglot and on the other, above all, a driving talent. In this respect, the first signs of him were seen in 1996, the year in which he officially began his career as a go-kart driver, whose experience ended in 2002, the year in which he switched to single-seaters in BMW ADAC formula immediately graduating champion. A success that allowed Rosberg to obtain a rather particular prize: a test at the wheel of the Williams, powered by the Bavarian company at the time. This allowed Rosberg to obtain a special record, becoming the youngest driver ever to drive a Formula 1 single-seater.

The official debut in Formula 1

That was the first taste of the top world category, which materialized definitively in 2006the year in which he was promoted by the Williams following the victory of newborn GP2 Series category in 2005. Rosberg’s first period in Circusin reality, it was not quite memorable: despite the undisputed driving skills, the German arrived at the same time as the start of the crisis of results of the historic Grove team, to the point of collecting only two fastest laps in four seasons and reaching 7th place in the championship standings in 2009, in what became his best result up to that point in his career.

The passage in Mercedes

2009 was also the year of the surprising affirmation of Brawn GP, ​​which knew how to best interpret the new and discussed technical-regulatory changes, graduating as constructors’ and drivers’ world champion, in the latter case with Jenson Button. However, at the end of that year, the house founded by the former Technical Director of Ferrari, Ross Brawn, was taken over by Mercedeswho thus returned as an official team after his last experience in 1955. To celebrate his return, the German team decided to focus on Rosberg, who found himself as a new teammate the returning Michael Schumacherwho surprisingly decided to resume his career in F1 after his retirement announced in 2006. A couple who would remain up to and including the 2012 season, in a period of constant growth for the Brackley team which began to mature right in 2012the year in which Rosberg (after three podium finishes in 2010) got his first pole position and his first victory in the Chinese Grand Prix. Once Schumacher’s career in Formula 1 was definitively over, Mercedes replaced the German for 2013 with a driver who was a friend of Rosberg in the minor categories: Lewis Hamilton. A choice that, over time, would have ruined the relationship between the two.

The rivalry with Hamilton and the world title

The internal battle between the British and the German actually started from 2014, the year in which Formula 1 switched from V8 engines to V6 Turbo power units. A revolution that immediately smiled at the Brackley-based company, which from that season to 2021 won a total of eight constructor titles and 7 drivers. The first cracks were registered in the course of Belgian GP, when Rosberg, as world leader, bumped into his teammate in an attempt to take the lead of the race, excluding the Englishman from the fight for the top step of the podium. Despite subsequent public apologies, this was believed by many to be the moment the story came to life internal rivalry with Hamilton, definitely exploded in 2016: after two seasons dominated by Mercedes and Hamilton, who knew how to exploit mistakes or episodes against Rosberg to win the world championships, the situation was completely reversed precisely in 2016with tensions rising sharply starting in Spanish GP, when the two riders collided during the first lap, both ending up in the gravel. From that moment, with a further contact in Austria, the two alternated at the lead of the standings until the final stages of the world championship, when Hamilton’s retirement in Malaysia offered an important assist to his team-rival for the sprint to the title. Rosberg did not waste the opportunity, to the point of finishing 2nd in the last race on the calendar ad Abu Dhabibut enough for become world champion. However, only five days after his statement, the German amazed everyone.

The unexpected withdrawal

Despite his young age, which would have therefore allowed him to continue his career regularly, Rosberg announced both his retirement from Formula 1 and from racing, becoming the fifth rider in history to hang up his helmet as reigning world champion, dedicating himself completely to his private life and to the role of commentator, in some cases also for Italian television. In his F1 palmarès, Nico Rosberg boasts a total of 23 victories out of 203 GPs contested, 57 podiums, 30 pole positions, 20 fastest laps and 1594.90 points, as well as a world title.