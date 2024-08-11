The adventures of the Straw Hat Crew continue in One Piece, which is slowly but surely approaching its conclusion after more than twenty years since its debut. Eiichirō Oda’s work is still one of the most popular manga and anime and consequently has a great influence also among cosplayers. Oichi reminds us of this with his Nico Robin cosplay.

Nico Robin is one of the longest-serving members of the Straw Hat Crew. In combat, she asserts herself thanks to the powers of the Devil Fruit Fior Fior, which has given her the ability to create copies of parts of her body on any surface and in unlimited numbers, which she uses to immobilize, disarm and strike opponents.