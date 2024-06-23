one piece is once again a great source of inspiration for the Nico Robin cosplay visible in this case, a character who remains among the most fascinating in the entire Eiichiro Oda series, in this case played by the excellent margeannebutterstick .
Nico Robin is a character who doesn’t need any particular introduction, having been part of the Straw Hat crew for several years and almost from the beginning of the journey. After the first meeting as an enemy, as vice president of Baroque Works she then became a pillar of the company of heroes between Luffy and the others, in the role of the crew’s archaeologist.
Margeannebutterstick’s Nico Robin
Also in this case, margeannebutterstick’s cosplay is really well done, with a notable resemblance both physically and in terms of the reconstruction of the costumequite classic.
Beyond faithfully replicating the class and the typical beauty of Nico Robin, in this case the character’s special technique is also shown, given by the use of the Devil Fruit Flower Flower of Paramisha type, with the appearance of the various additional arms.
