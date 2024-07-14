Still from one piece the inspiration for this new one comes Nico Robin Cosplaya character who remains among the most fascinating in the entire series by Eiichiro Oda, in this case played by the excellent margeannebutterstick in the version seen during the Skypiea story arc.

Nico Robin is one of the personages most famous of the series, having been part of the Straw Hat crew for several years and almost from the beginning of the journey. After the first meeting as an enemy, as vice president of Baroque Works she then became a pillar of the company of heroes between Luffy and the others, in the role of archaeologist of the crew.