Still from one piece the inspiration for this new one comes Nico Robin Cosplaya character who remains among the most fascinating in the entire series by Eiichiro Oda, in this case played by the excellent margeannebutterstick in the version seen during the Skypiea story arc.
Nico Robin is one of the personages most famous of the series, having been part of the Straw Hat crew for several years and almost from the beginning of the journey. After the first meeting as an enemy, as vice president of Baroque Works she then became a pillar of the company of heroes between Luffy and the others, in the role of archaeologist of the crew.
Margeannebutterstick’s Nico Robin in Skypiea version
Again, margeannebutterstick’s cosplay is really remarkable, with a great resemblance both physically and in terms of the reconstruction of the costumein this case referring to the story arc centered on Skypiea, the island in the sky on the Grand Line.
As often happens throughout the series, as the settings change, the outfits of the protagonists of One Piece also change, and in this case we see the splendid Nico Robin take up her cowgirl hat again and match it with a rather summery and flashy dress.
If you are looking for other interpretations of the series, we refer you to the Boa Hancock cosplay by mimisemaan, the Nami cosplay by elia.fery, the Yamato cosplay by melamori and the Boa Hancock cosplay by NadyaSonika.
#Nico #Robin #Cosplay #Margeannebutterstick #Shows #Piece #Heroine #Skypiea #Version
Leave a Reply