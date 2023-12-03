The actor Nico Ponce announced the end of his participation in the series ‘Papá en apuros’, by Latina. He is also a model, recognized for his role as Matias Quirozused his social networks to say goodbye to all the followers of this national production.

His message shocked and surprised many, as they expected to see him in future chapters. But what exactly did he say? In this note we reveal all the details.

What was Nico Ponce’s farewell message after his departure from ‘Dad in trouble’?

Nico Ponce He gained a lot of fame after becoming the protagonist of the first Peruvian series of Netflix‘Contigo Capitán’, in which he played the footballer Paolo Guerrero. Then, after his success in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, he got the opportunity in ‘Dad in Trouble’, a series that captivates the national audience, becoming direct competition for ‘There is room at the bottom‘. However, his career in Latina came to an end, and this is what he shared about saying goodbye to him.

“I take this opportunity to tell you that today was my last day of recording on ‘Dad in Trouble’. The truth is, a mixture of various feelings, between melancholy for stopping recording and being with my colleagues, day after day, along with my actor friends, technicians, directors, producers and the entire beautiful team of Chasqui Producciones y Latina,” he counted.

Who is the character that Nico Ponce plays in ‘Dad in trouble’?

In ‘Dad in trouble’, by LatinaMatías Quiroz He is that attractive and honest young man who becomes the greatest charm of the port. His sense of humor and his dancing grace made him a true heartthrob. But his heart belongs only to Julieta Olaya (played by Luciana Blomberg), whom he longs to marry and build a beautiful family. In addition, he is the star waiter at the Ceviche y Amor restaurant, which is owned by his mother Victoria (Mónica Rossi).