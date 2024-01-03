2023 has been the year of Nico Ponce. The actor was part of the cast of 'Dad in Trouble' and returned for his revenge in the new edition of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. In conversation with La República, he told about his work with Itziar Ituño, actress of 'La casa de papel', in a new feature film recorded in Argentina. Also, he pointed out how the conversations were with Paolo Guerrero for his leading role in the Netflix series 'Contigo, capitan'. The interpreter assured that there is a lack of support from the Government and the Peruvian public for the artistic industry in the country.

—Let's talk about the movie 'Lateral Thinking'. Is there an estimated release date?

—They haven't told us anything yet about the premiere. I know it was at some festivals in Spain and Miami, but there is no confirmed release date. Most likely it will be this year.

—What role do you have?

—I have a small role actually. Itziar Ituño (Raquel Murillo in 'La casa de papel') is a psychologist and I am one of the patients she treats. She starts the movie with me and she tries to help me a little. Then, she is affected by everything that happens to her. I have three or four appearances in the film. A small character, but a great experience, really.

—And everything was recorded in Argentina, right? What was it like working with Itziar Ituño?

—Yes, everything in Buenos Aires. Besides, we went on a trip with her and her production to Uruguay. We actually had a super connection with her because she comes to Peru quite a bit. She has her boyfriend and he is from Peru, and she makes music. And, well, we stayed 'lounging' for a while, we got on well and now we communicate on the networks.

Nico Ponce said that the film featured a cast of national and international actors. Photo: Nico Ponce/Instagram

—Have they talked about a premiere in Peru?

—As far as I knew, they wanted it to premiere on the platform, that way the Latin American public could see it. Let's hope there is a confirmation this year because I also want to see it (laughs) and see the result of the film.

—'Dad in trouble'. It seems that you get along very well with your colleagues, how is this new project?

—They have made me a dancing tiktoker (laughs). Good thing, I think it is a project that has been done in the right way in the sense that it has been done in time. A rigorous casting was done in which each actor earned their role, nothing was done by hand. And that is also part of the success of the novel, right? It has very good actors and, apart from sharing with 'Brunito' Odar, who was my first teacher. Young people are also promising actors.

—They connected very quickly, right?

-Yeah! We got on well, it's a very nice group. There has been no envy or bad vibes, everyone has been moving forward. Besides, it is a project that Latina has put all her 'bullets' into. And that's cool because we have felt supported and we have collaborated with this new project. Let's hope that more novels, more series, come from Latina.

—Will there be a second season of 'Dad in Trouble'?

—As far as I know, 'Dad in Trouble' is a novel that begins and ends. It's a story that ends. And I also know that they want to do more fiction projects this year, but nothing has been confirmed to us yet. Now that Latina has caught on to this family content movement, I think it's going great. 'The Great Chef' has been a super important platform for the entire channel and, above all, for 'Dad in Trouble'. For me, participating in both makes me feel grateful.

—Now in 'The Great Chef' you return for your revenge, how were your new colleagues? Did you miss the kitchen?

—Yes, we are going with everything, but now I am in sentence (laughs), I cannot enter or leave or speak. At the beginning, as if you arrived at a new room. Compared to the first season, it was crazy. It looked like a kindergarten classroom. The juries, the participants, were crazy. And now I entered, and I met a lot of friends, like Ale Fuller, Mónica Torres, Mónica Silva, Christian Ysla… And people I didn't work with and I just met, like Mauricio Mesones and Armando Machuca. It's a healthy competition.

—Everyone lends themselves to the joke…

—Yes, 'The Great Chef' allows us to show ourselves as we are, we are not there to create a character, I am not like Matías Quiroz. Basically, it's Nico Ponce cooking and that's cool because people know you in moments of crisis, of frustration.

—Will your cooking segment return with your participation in 'The Great Chef'?

—I did it for a long time, but since the novel began it became impossible due to time. You know that on the networks it's a job. Producing the programs, coordinating with guests like Rondón, 'Chato' (Miguel Vergara) who destroyed my kitchen… that type of thing is a whole production issue.. I haven't considered it yet, but we are looking to see if we can put together a team. In fact, it worked a lot. I am a disaster in the kitchen (laughs), I would have to moderate myself a little.

—Season 1 was characterized by those meetings at Nelly's house, is this still the case or who in the season do you hang out with the most?

—Now that I returned to the program, I found Nelly Rossinelli who didn't even dance to TikTok anymore. I asked her: 'Hey, Nelly, what about your steps?', and she responded: 'Oh, I'm rusty, Nico.' It seems like they've stopped producing so much content, but I told him: 'I'm back, you're done.' The novel in itself absorbed me a lot and I couldn't see my friends from the first season, but now that we have returned I would say more with the juries because I don't even see 'Chato', Rondón I don't know where he is. We have a chat, but we haven't seen each other, but I already got back together with my friend Nelly and Javier.

—Were the recording days for 'Dad in Trouble' the same as those for 'The Great Chef'?

-No. What happens is that they have changed 'The Great Chef'. Before it was from 10 in the morning until 7 at night, but now they have made more use of the time and start early, at 7 in the morning, and finish at 3 in the afternoon, and there is much more time. And there is a day when two programs are recorded, precisely so as not to work on Saturday. On the other hand, in the novel we recorded from 7 am until 7 or 8 at night. It was very strong.

—You went from filming all day in the first season of 'EGC' to continuing filming all day in 'Dad in Trouble'…

—Yes, yes, yes… It was strong. In fact, when I got to the novel and it was the same (laughs), he was a hesitant, but we have experienced very beautiful things. I have met people I worked with before and other new talents. He was very nice.

—In an interview you mentioned that you have started a film production company, how is that project going and what is the next step?

—Yes, I started a film production company with the series 'With you, captain' and it came out with the idea of ​​making a film; But, I'll be honest with you, it was a door slamming against the wall. It's very yucca because, I tell you, I have a script, which I wrote 5 years ago and it is already finished, but making films here is very difficult.

—What genre is the film?

—It's an urban western that ends in a romantic drama, so to speak. But, since it is a commercial film, without ceasing to be a good script or a good production, it is commercial. The commercial film industry is not so supported here, the support is more private. Everything is very monopolized by certain production companies. It was difficult for me to find a backup production company. It is not buried, but the project is there. I hope the opportunity arises.

—On one occasion a colleague of yours told me that there was unimaginable support for art in Argentina…

-Yes of course. I prepared in Argentina. I studied with Bruno (Odar), then I went to Argentina and graduated there. I know what the movement is like there, the union there is and the support that the Government gives to its artists. And you realize the result, you see an Argentine, Colombian or Mexican product and you can see what it is. The artistic, acting and musical field is quite abandoned here. One survives as best one can. Therefore, having Chileans come to produce with Latina gives us hope that they will continue doing things. Before there was only América Televisión with two production companies and, if you weren't with them, you weren't with anyone.

—'Contigo, capitan' is the first Netflix series in Peru and you marked the beginning with this leading role. How did you take this responsibility for acting in the country?

—For me it was a great responsibility and a pride to be able to be, as you say, the one who opens this door for Netflix in Peru. And have the opportunity to play a character, and not just any character, but the captain of the Peruvian team. I tell you that the pandemic grabbed me hard, in my acting career. I went to live on a northern beach in Lobitos and taught virtual acting workshops. I was happy, I had thrown in the towel…

—You did several auditions, right?

-Yeah. I went to Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and the truth is that each country is committed to its people. Being a foreigner was something difficult for the actor, however, here comes a foreigner and they give him the role (laughs). It was in the middle of the pandemic that I received a call from the head of casting for the series. They told me it was for Netflix and it was nice because it was something I was looking for. When that project came out, it was a lot of work. I prepared a lot for the character and I am happy with the result. I am proud and happy that a blockbuster was made with Peru.

—How has it been working with Paolo Guerrero?

—Well, I met him because he was with a mutual friend. This series helped me get to know him much better and get into the skin of the character. I found Paolo in his house, with his family and how this episode in his life shocked him. Everything that is portrayed in the series is what he told, it is Paolo's version.

—What was not seen in the series?

—When I talked to him and he told me the story, what people haven't seen is how he felt. There is a before and after of that episode, whatever they say. Guerrero qualifying us for the playoffs and then what came out of the doping and the collapse of his career. Imagine how he felt about all this, how he and his family went through it. It was horrible, it was a raw experience for him. And people were rude to him, he had a hard time. The series is super white about it.

—How did you receive the criticism about your resemblance to Paolo Guerrero?

—At first they gave me fire. When the first trailer came out, they told me that I look alike, but they said why do they make the Paolo series. Then it was that why do they do any of the same. They always looked for a reason to criticize. That is what makes me sad, there is not that nationalism of saying that I am Peruvian and I want to see my country succeed.

Nico Ponce assured that 90% of the film's workers were Peruvians. Photo: Netflix Peru

—What are your projects for 2024?

—Right now I'm in 'The Great Chef', then I'm going to record a movie with Michel Gómez in which I have the opportunity to be the protagonist. It is recorded in April. Then, I'm in talks with Latina to see if anything else is coming.

—Where will Michel Gómez's film be recorded?

—The only thing I know is that it is going to be recorded in Colca in mid-April and I have this leading character with Mayella Lloclla. It's a comedy, something different. It's interesting, I read the script and it caught my attention.

—What would you say is the most significant tattoo you have?

—The 11 that I have on my neck. Something super interesting happened to me with 11 and, as a result of this, I began to believe in numerology issues that led me to a philosophy and subsequent lifestyle. It happened to me in an uncontrollable way, I saw it everywhere. From then on, my life changed, that happened when I was 27 years old. Now I faithfully believe in that. It's like believing in love and continuing to choose love.