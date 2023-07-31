Nico: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Network 4

Tonight, Monday 31 July 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, Nico, a 1988 film directed by Andrew Davis, is broadcast. It launched the film career of actor and aikido master Steven Seagal, the film’s protagonist. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Police Sergeant Nicola Toscani, amicably known as Nico, is an incorruptible former CIA agent of Italian origins. Born in Palermo after World War II, he moved to Chicago where he developed a passion for martial arts. Fascinated by Aikidō and the culture of the Far East, at the age of just 17 he decided to migrate to Japan to study with the greatest masters until, at the age of 22, during a reception organized by the US Embassy in Tokyo, he met Nelson Fox, a CIA agent who he himself defined as a strange subject, who convinces him to enlist in the counterintelligence services.

During a mission in a village on the border between Vietnam and Cambodia, Nico is forced to passively witness some brutal interrogations carried out by Dr. Zagon who, with macabre sadism, injects drugs and mutilates his victims to extract information. The young man cannot bear those interrogations and, after accusing Zagon of being a butcher and a sadist, he punches him and then blames his men for not being soldiers, but only barbarians.

A few years later, once back in Chicago, Toscani started a family and in 1988 his wife Sara gave birth to little Giuliano Nicola. After the baptism of her newborn son, Nico sees her aunt burst into tears of despair because her daughter Lucy has run away from home again to go and live with a young drug trafficker and drug addict.

The policeman finds the hideout where his cousin is hidden: an apartment located in a place frequented by drunkards, drug addicts and jailbirds, whose owner is a CIA spy. After tracking down the two boys, Nico finds cocaine on the table to snort. Enraged, he very rudely sends the bar owner away, beats up his cousin’s boyfriend and threatens to arrest him. To ingratiate himself with him and to avoid arrest, the boy first offers him a bribe of 3,000 dollars, which however is flatly refused by Nico, then he confesses that a shipment of drugs is on the way and mentions the name of Carlos Abandano, the prostitutes’ defense lawyer and drug traffickers, as well as trusted man of the super wanted Tony Salvano, a big and dangerous drug trafficker.

Nico: the cast of the film

We’ve seen Nico’s storyline, but what is the full cast of the film on Network 4? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Steven SeagalNicola “Nico” Toscani

Pam Grier as Delores “Jax” Jackson

Henry SilvaKurt Zagon

Ron Dean: det. Lukich

Daniel Faraldo as Tony Salvano

Sharon StoneSara Toscani

Miguel Nino: Chi Chi Ramon

Nicholas Kusenko as FBI Agent Neeley

Joe V. Greco: Father Joseph Gennaro

Chelcie RossNelson Fox

Joe D. Lauck: Senator Harrison

Michael Rooker: Young man at the bar

Streaming and TV

Where to see Nico on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 31 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.