Nico Piras died following the bullet received on Monday night: this morning, his 21-year-old nephew showed up at the Lula barracks

A breakthrough has come in the murder case of Nico Piras, the 42-year-old man killed with a gunshot fired in Lula, in the province of Nuoro, in the night between last Sunday and Monday. Antonello Piras, the victim’s 21-year-old nephew, showed up this morning at the Carabinieri barracks and confessed to the crime, also explaining his motive.

A crime that completely shocked the small community of Lulain the province of Nuoro, which saw a 42-year-old local farmer, Nico Piras, lose his life.

It all happened in the night between last Sunday and Monday, at the end of the village festival known as “Cortes Apertas”. Some witnesses said they saw the man have a light on discussion. Then, in the crowd, someone fired a gunshot, hitting Nico in the abdomen.

Transported urgently to the hospital San Francesco di Nuoro, the 42-year-old died two days later, on Tuesday, due to worsening abdominal wounds caused by the bullet.

Respondents on site after the shootingthe Carabinieri immediately began investigations to trace the responsible of the gesture, which he immediately made lose track of him.

The mayor of Lula had also moved, Mario Caliawho had launched an appeal on social media:

We hope that the author turns himself in and assumes his responsibilities. It would be a manly gesture, also towards the community

Nico Piras’ killer is his nephew

Today, Friday 6 October, four days after the fact, Antonello Piras he presented himself to the Carabinieri command and has admitted his responsibility.

It’s about the 21 year old nephew by Nico Piras who, assisted by his lawyers, also explained the reasons that led him to pull the trigger.

According to him, Nico had it caused and he, losing control, took the gun and hit him.

Between the two there were old rustsince Nico himself was tried together with his wife for the murder of his brother Angelo MariaAntonello’s father.

In the first instance Nico and his wife came acquittedthen in second instance sentenced to 24 years. The Supreme Court then ordered a new trialwhich was taking place right around this time.