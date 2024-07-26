Javier Aguirre’s third era at the helm of the Mexican National Team is about to begin. As has become a tradition, the ‘Basque’ arrives on an emergency basis to take the position left by Jaime Lozano, and in this case, the race to be part of the Tri begins from scratch. It is confirmed that the directors will not touch the coach’s roster, who will have total freedom of choice in his call-ups. Therefore, each player has the possibility of being called up and one of those who seeks to be taken into account is Nicolás Ibáñez, recently naturalized.
“First I have to play for the club and do it in the best way. I have to be prepared to earn my place here and I will surely have more chances to be seen. Without playing it is impossible. Obviously (the arrival of Aguirre) that opens the doors to everyone because I would start from scratch even though there is a base. It will be very motivating for the Mexicans and they will all want to be there, it will be a nice competition.”
– Nicolas Ibanez
The Tigres forward understands that with the arrival of Aguirre each player starts from scratch, therefore, the level they show from now on will be key to whether or not they are considered by the current coach of the Mexican National Team. To the benefit of Ibáñez, unlike what happened with Siboldi, Paunovic arrived to give him the starting position with the UANL team and his performance is being very positive, in addition, the ‘Basque’ is not a coach with complexes about adding naturalized players to his projects in the Tri.
