We couldn’t believe it, but it’s going to happen anyway. Nico Hülkenberg will replace Schumacher next season.

Well, the high word is out! It had been in the air for a while and buzzed with rumors, but now it’s official: Nico Hülkenberg will replace Schumacher next year. Yes, the German driver makes a comeback and replaces the other German driver.

Nico Hülkenberg is therefore a true comeback kid, because he has been away for a while. His contract with Renault expired in 2019. He then filled in a few times for Racing Point and Aston Martin in 2020 and 2022. Mick Schumacher’s contract was due to expire and Haas was looking at various options for 2023. Ferrari, Haas’ engine supplier, was keen to give Haas Antonio Giovinazzi a chance. Extending Schumacher for another year was also a possibility, but Haas prefers so the qualities of Nico Hülkenberg.

Not the sport’s golden opportunity

Mick Schumacher has a (literal) ink black message with a correct but slightly emotional tone. The young driver thanks Haas for a fantastic two years, but is very disappointed that they did not renew the contract.

The choice for Nico Hülkenberg is a strange one. Don’t get us wrong, he is a very likeable young man who is an excellent driver. It is Formula 1 material in that regard. However, given his age (35), track record (not a single podium) and the fact that he has been out for 3 years (not counting substitutions), he is not the sport’s golden opportunity.

So Nico Hülkenberg replaces Schumacher, does that make sense?

This while Mick Schumacher is on paper. Mick is young, has absolute talent, has a great last name, is also German (for the sponsors) and there is still some room for growth in terms of growth. In addition, Schumacher gradually got better as the season progressed. In qualifying he caught up with his teammate. It did not help.

Ferrari also released the German protégé. In all likelihood, Mercedes will now take care of Mick. Fun fact, Hülkenberg has achieved pole position once in all his races. Just like his new teammate (Kevin Magnussen), it was at Interlagos. Unlike Nico, K-Mag has managed to get on the podium, even if only once (in his first race).

This article Nico Hülkenberg will replace Schumacher in 2023! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Nico #Hülkenberg #replaces #Schumacher