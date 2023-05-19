The Viola manage to overtake the Swiss away from home at the end of a very long match. Italian goes to Prague

Fiorentina needed the feat against Basel after the 2-1 defeat at the Franchi. And the company was there. It ends 3-1 in Switzerland for the Viola. Italian goes to Prague.

The Italian team believed in it and took the lead in the 35th minute thanks to Nico Gonzalez who jumped up from a corner kick by Biraghi and hit the hole. But in the second half, the Swiss team equalized, destroying Viola’s hopes. In the 55th minute Amdouni beats Igor in the area and passes Terracciano with a cold right foot.

Viola still ahead — But the emotions didn’t end there, because in the 72nd minute Nico Gonzalez with his left foot pushed Hitz into the area after a cross from Dodò. He still violates ahead! The regular times end like this, 2-1 for Fiorentina. We go to extra time. Viola wastes with Jovic and Bonaventura. Chaos for ten minutes and match suspended due to illness of a Viola fan in the stands. At the second half Barak and viola flash in Prague! See also Lazio, immediately Feyenoord. Roma in Bulgaria, viola with Riga

(full article coming soon)

May 18, 2023 (change May 18, 2023 | 23:43)

