Andreazzoli’s team in 10 from 57 ‘for the double yellow to Luperto. A minute later, the Argentine’s header scored the three points for Viola

by our correspondent Pierfrancesco Archetti

Fiorentina remains in the running for Europe, Empoli continues its negative streak: they have not won since 12 December. The turning point of the provincial derby arrives at 12 ‘of the second half: Luperto, already booked at the end of the first half amid the protests of his, enters foul on Gonzalez. Second yellow card, expulsion and on the subsequent free-kick by Biraghi, Gonzalez shoves the decisive 1-0 on his shoulder. In the stands, the president of Empoli Corsi talks animatedly with the referee designator Rocchi, probably for the first yellow card. The of him never recover.

NERVOUSNESS – The game for a long time is very nervous, with continuous interruptions (19 fouls in the first half alone, 30 at the end), errors, complaints. Fiorentina are dangerous in the first part with a shot from distance from Biraghi and a header from Torreira, both deflected by the Vicario goalkeeper. The first scene discussed comes at 39 ‘. Biraghi does not care about a back pass from Saponara, the goalkeeper Terracciano goes into contrast with Pinamonti and Di Francesco scores an overhead kick on the carom. But the referee Massimi was called to the video and canceled for a foul by Pinamonti on the goalkeeper. Cabral later sent high in the last chance before the break, then at the beginning of the second half a goal for offside from Saponara was canceled. See also The Players extends until Monday: the rain continues without letting play

THE MOVES – Vincenzo Italiano is without Odriozola and Bonaventura: he proposes Venuti and Duncan in their place. Cabral is chosen instead as the center forward, the second as a starter, alongside Gonzalez and Saponara, one of the many ex. The Brazilian is the least brilliant of the trio. Aurelio Andreazzoli is in an emergency on the left: without Parisi and Marchizza, it’s up to Cacace. The coach also changes the pair of defenders (Tonelli and Luperto) and leaves Asllani and Bajrami out at the beginning. Henderson follows Torreira and Stulac is positioned in front of the defense. But at half an hour the coach has to change Tonelli (knee knocked out) to make way for Ismajli. But when he goes behind, he tries to catch up with a triple change: in Cutrone, Asllani and Viti, then also Bajrami. But Empoli is no longer dangerous, instead Fiorentina miss the doubling with Saponara, Castrovilli and Sotti. See also Facundo González on his birthday: "I reached the age of Christ"

April 3, 2022 (change April 3, 2022 | 14:47)

