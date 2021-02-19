Around Borussia Mönchengladbach, in addition to the departure of Marco Rose, there have recently been several rumors of change from the top stars. Nico Elvedi is also repeatedly traded as a transfer candidate – but the Swiss seem to clearly see his medium-term future in the foal elf.
Since Elvedi’s contract ends in the summer of 2022, the foals would have to sell him next summer, unless the central defender wants to extend it. Because Max Eberl does not want to lose any of his top performers on a free transfer, the sports director has repeatedly emphasized.
In an interview with the image-Zeitung lets the 24-year-old Swiss know that the foal fans can continue to count on him. “There are still a few details of the contract to be discussed. That won’t happen overnight,” explains Elvedi, who emphasizes that the negotiations are “a bit more intensive”.
The departure of Marco Rose, who will be hiring at BVB from the summer, is also “independent” of his decision.
Of course, he too is “after five and a half years wondering whether something else might be good. But I can imagine extending my life here because I know what I have in Gladbach: great fans and a strong team. We are like a family . ” Words that smell strongly of a new working paper.
How long Elvedi would remain loyal to the foals in the event of an extension, he cannot say yet. A lot also depends on how Borussia develops in the coming years – for example whether it will be a permanent Champions League participant. However, the Swiss admits that “status like Patrick Herrmann or Tony Jantschke”, the two veterans and absolute fan favorites on the Lower Rhine, is “tempting” for him. “But maybe I would like to take a new step in two or three years. Gaining experience abroad would certainly be attractive. But there is still a lot of time until then.”
In the event of his own extension, Elvedi hopes that his congenial defense partner Matthias Ginter, whose contract will also end in 2022, will decide to stay on the Lower Rhine: “It would of course be nice if we both extend because we really harmonize well together.” Statements that show that the clocks in Mönchengladbach continue to turn even after Rose has left.