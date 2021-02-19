In an interview with the image-Zeitung lets the 24-year-old Swiss know that the foal fans can continue to count on him. “There are still a few details of the contract to be discussed. That won’t happen overnight,” explains Elvedi, who emphasizes that the negotiations are “a bit more intensive”.

The departure of Marco Rose, who will be hiring at BVB from the summer, is also “independent” of his decision.

How long Elvedi would remain loyal to the foals in the event of an extension, he cannot say yet. A lot also depends on how Borussia develops in the coming years – for example whether it will be a permanent Champions League participant. However, the Swiss admits that “status like Patrick Herrmann or Tony Jantschke”, the two veterans and absolute fan favorites on the Lower Rhine, is “tempting” for him. “But maybe I would like to take a new step in two or three years. Gaining experience abroad would certainly be attractive. But there is still a lot of time until then.”