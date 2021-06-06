I write to tell you that sometimes things can be done well, and that makes hearts very happy.

These are very difficult and rare times, and with my parents we have been fighting for a long time to get me to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, because we are afraid, very afraid ”. Since I was born I have cerebral palsy and COPD, this makes the contagion very dangerous for me. The truth is that when it was the influenza A epidemic, we had a very bad time and I spent many days in intensive care.

That is why my mother tried by all means that I can get vaccinated. She doesn’t want me to be so exposed and unprotected. In that attempt my mother, among other things, wrote twice to the newspaper Clarion, because he knows that they listen to us there.

The first bond we had with Clarion It was through a note that Pablo Calvo wrote to us. He wanted to say that I had written a letter to the Pope, and that Francis had answered me in his own hand, and not only that, he also read it on his trip to Assisi, Italy, during the visit to a center for people with disabilities. of that city.

Pope Francis with Nico. “In this letter, in the heart of this boy, are the beauty, the love, the poetry of God”, said the Pontiff, in Rome.

My mother told her that that weekend I was taking Confirmation at my school ADEIN (Association in Defense of the Neurological Infant) and Pablo, that he was an immense human being, He said better, so he could get to know us and my teammates.

On the day of the ceremony, to our surprise, he came with his son Leon, which made us happy because we understood that it was beautiful that he shared a teaching with us. The surprise was even bigger when he gave me his book “God is Raven”, and he told us of his immeasurable love for San Lorenzo, a passion he shared with the Pope.



Part of a letter the Pope sent Nico.

When he gave us the gift, he asked us to please look inside, and there we found an affectionate dedication and a 100 peso bill, “7 years ago it was a lot”, He told us in a confessional tone but with a chest full of pride, that this was Leon’s gift, that he had taken it out of his piggy bank and that he had given it to him to give it to me. Pablo came to my confirmation to write a note and say that every night I ask Eusebio, who is my Guardian Angel, to take care of the Pope and yet in his note he said that he saw my Angel walking through Colegiales.

Could it be that he could see it in the faces of each of the boys that we confirmed? If I had to say today, I could assure you that many nights I see Eusebio and Pablo together doing wanderings around Boedo. I will never forget the day of the note and that gesture. I discovered that there were people like León and Pablo who had huge hearts and were willing to open their souls. Pablo with his words gave light to every corner.



Messi, Clarín in hand, next to Nico.

I wrote this letter to tell you that, after so many turns and so much suffering, in the City of Buenos Aires they made the decision to allow us to register. We are the people that we are between 18 and 59 years we have comorbidities. Imagine the emotion that we had that at home, each one who woke up wrote me down. I ended up with three registrations.

But when I received the email to register, sad was the news to see that when I entered there was no more space. My mother, then, decided to write an email to the person with whom she had complained so many times about the impossibility of getting vaccinated before, and there they gave me an appointment for me and my three friends from my center.

So on June 2 I felt, as a long time ago I did not feel, that someone besides my parents cared about me, and from now on I could see my friends, from afar because each one was in their car. Imagine that I cannot speak, so most of my ability to communicate is visual. For me, seeing my friends even from afar was magical.

When I got vaccinated I felt that someone, besides my parents, cared about me “ .

Besides, with them we share the illusion of having a therapeutic Educational Center, because our parents with a lot of effort made a foundation called Prisma and they are trying to finish it. If God wants and the world accommodates, maybe next year can start.

Finally, I want to thank, because I think that sometimes a gesture, even if it seems very small, it can change lives and brighten hearts. So thank you, because I was able to get vaccinated and see my friends. We still need a lot of help to finish the Center, so collaboration helps us. At Fundación Prisma you can visit us on our website or on Instagram.

Today I was very happy!

Marisa mariani

MOM OF NICO MARASCO

Info@fundacionprisma.org.ar

THE EDITOR’S COMMENT

By César Dossi

The caress of an angel and the magic feather

Nicolás’s words, through his mother, touch the soul. The note to which he refers is the one that Pablo Calvo was able to tell, on November 10, 2013: “The story of Nico, the boy who lent an angel to the Pope“. Thanks to this, and after writing a letter, he was also able to meet Messi. And on June 2 of this year, Eusebius, his Guardian Angel, caressed him again: managed to get vaccinated against Covid.

It is that people with COPD have a double risk of infection by coronavirus and three times more mortality. For this reason, the City opened the registration for those between 18 and 44 years old with risk factors to receive the vaccine last Tuesday.

“For me, seeing my friends when I got vaccinated was magical”, Nico says. Also, the tenacity and plea of ​​his mother, in the letter “I am going to transfer my vaccine, my son needs it very urgently”, On March 2, they were the trigger for Nico’s happiness to be reborn in the face of so much uncertainty due to the pandemic, and with the consequent quarantine, that he barely managed to lend us a few breaths of fresh air.

Today, without Pablo, without that feather that swayed to the beat of his heart, stories like Nico’s would have transcended perhaps differently, like those that were kept in the trunk of memories, with its indelible stamp on many readers, written with that humility and simplicity who knew how to shelter it also in its essence. That is why sometimes the messenger is just as important as the message.

Pablo Calvo died exactly one month ago, on May 6, without first fighting relentlessly against the coronavirus.

Look also