Signing of Cifu: “With Cifu’s return home we reflect the symptom of belonging that we want; it is a guarantee of involvement and commitment at the dressing room level. There has been no transfer. I appreciate the willingness of his people and him to come. The situation at Malaga It is not easy, for different reasons, and she has had to do a lot to return to what is her home. “

Half template: “The date to complete it is October 5. That day the market closes and until that date, as the market is going to happen to all of us, it will be complicated and there will be many movements. We must assess additions, budget, numbers … and We must be attentive to any variation in the market. It is what there is. The rest of the clubs have played more games, we have two games postponed, but we were clear that the squad would not be complete for the first game. “

Disadvantage for starting later: “We do not want to excuse ourselves with that. The situation has come like this and, luckily, we are talking about First. On October 5 we want a complete and competitive squad for the demands of this course”.

Transfers before Saturday: “We are working on it. We hope that we can do some more incorporation and another thing is that he is available to play for the issue of protocols.”

Almirón License: “These are issues that are taken from another department. I do not have all the information up to date. They are taking their normal and natural course. There are various organizations that must assess it; we must be cautious and have full confidence that the legal services are doing their job so that everything comes to a good end. We are not worried because we have full confidence. My job, at the sports level, is to give everything that the coach is demanding “.

PCR protocols: “With Boyé we spent the next PCR this Thursday and we will be attentive to any news, if any. In principle, everyone will pass the corresponding tests the same day.”

Margin in the final stretch of the market: “What was a disadvantage is now an advantage? The fact of having free chips and space for those players, with room for maneuver, is favorable for a sports management. A compendium of available chips, extra-community and figures must be assessed. on October 5 everything is open and I want to work hard. “