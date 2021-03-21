2008 was a splendid year for the Murcian tennis player Nicolás Almagro. On March 2 of that year he became champion of the Acapulco Open, after defeating Argentine David Nalbandian, 8 in the world, 6-1 and 7-6 (1). Nico was 22 years old and was then ranked 28 in the world. The Mexican tournament was the second that Almagro won on his American tour. At the beginning of February he had been proclaimed champion in Costa Do Sauipe (Brazil).

Nico lifted the fourth title in his career in Acapulco. Despite the fact that the forecasts did not favor him, the Murcian appeared in a better psychological moment and won the victory in a match that lasted 84 minutes.

Almagro’s powerful serves wreaked havoc on the Argentine that day, who could do little in the first round. The second set was more even and became dramatic from 3-3. If Nalbandian broke the serve, Almagro recovered the lost ground. Thus they reached the tiebreaker in which, with the audience delivered shouting Nico, Nico, Nico, the Spaniard resolved in their favor.

“I became aware that it was going to be a tough battle and I had to take with me all the warriors that I have inside: humility, work, sacrifice, desire to win and, above all, good tennis. My serve was one of the keys and I had an unbeatable attitude, “said Almagro after being crowned champion.

Nalbandian did not detract from the Murcian’s merits and recognized his superiority. «Nico played a great game, I started asleep and he took advantage of it very well. I knew that he was going to be serving very well, also in the important moments he got a lot of points ».

In addition to his first Mexican Open title, Almagro took home $ 163,000 and added 250 points in the ATP ranking. Almagro was planted in that final after defeating the Argentine Acasuso in the semifinals.