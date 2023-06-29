Nice for Nico Aaldering. A nice profit on a barn find is always a bonus…

Everyone remembers that incredible barn find from a while ago. 230 cars that were stored in three warehouses in Dordrecht, owned by an 82-year-old man who is in a nursing home with Alzheimer’s. He was no longer able to take good care of his belongings and so the collection was sold.

A number of people bid on the collection, but only one of them actually managed to get hold of the barn find. That was Nico Aaldering, known from The Gallery in Brummen. It is not known how much he paid for the collection.

But that he could get the collection because he wanted to buy all the cars in one go, also wanted to purchase the real estate that belonged to the barn find and because he offered more than all the other bidders.

And we now know that Nico has done at least a few tons on the collection!

Nico Aaldering packs a few tons

RTL News has in fact analyzed the entire course of events in minute detail and came to the conclusion that Mr Aaldering has not become any worse for it. Not only was he in the news all over the world, he talked about the find from Japan to America, he also no longer has to worry about his retirement.

The barnfiend has been auctioned for a total amount of 7,164,000 euros. But because we don’t know what he paid for it, we don’t immediately dare to say that he earned roughly 4 million on this. We just really don’t know. But it is clear that a considerable profit has been made.

But what we do know for sure is what he paid for the associated real estate and for what amounts he freaked out. He paid a total of one million for the two sheds and an old church that belonged to the barn find and three months later he sold it to various parties for € 1,975,000. That makes a profit of 975,000 euros. In three months. Correctly!

Nico’s head has to come off!!

And you know how it is in the Netherlands, right? If someone has acted very cleverly and at the right time, at least an attempt should be made to cut off the head. Acknowledged in the article by RTL. Only there is actually nothing to be found that shows that Nico Aaldering acted incorrectly.

Perhaps the barnfiend was valued a bit low, maybe the real estate could be valued higher, but our Nico can’t help that. He just snapped at exactly the right moment and it did him no harm. And the fact that the owner has Alzheimer’s does not change that. It was a curator who was about the value.

And oh yes, suppose the owner has been disadvantaged and that he could have gotten a lot more for it, then it’s not that bad for him. As we said, owner Palmen has Alzheimer’s and is in a nursing home. He has no heirs, so his wealth will go to the government after his death.

Then we would rather see that money disappear into Nico Aaldering’s pockets. Maybe he can buy something really special in his Gallery again. And we can look at that again. Or maybe driving (hint)

Is better than those millions going to some Rob Jetten climate project.

However?

