Nicky Jam opened up to his audience and revealed how he has handled the issue of success, fame and money throughout his career.

For a few days, the Colombian singer has appeared in various programs to promote his new song with Romeo Santos. In an interview with The anthill, the reggaeton confessed that many artists try to fill certain emotional voids through the acquisition of luxuries.

The interviewer Pablo Motos asked the interpreter of “Hasta elmanecer” if it was true that two hours after buying a luxury car he lost interest completely, to the point of not using it frequently.

“Of course, it has happened to me a lot, that I have bought something to fill a void and at the time it goes away. It is not the same when you did not have money and you buy your first luxury. That’s different, that’s like a trophy, “said Nicky Jam.

“When you have had money for a long time and have bought many things, there comes a time when you start shopping to fill those gaps,” he added and assured that what really fills him is “the love of family and of God.”

