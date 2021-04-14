Nicky Jam is recruiting workers for his new food outlet in Miami. Through social networks, the representative of the urban genre extended the job proposal to all his followers.

According to his official account of InstagramHis restaurant La Industria Miami has been so well received that he has decided to expand the place. For this reason you are looking for new employees for your business.

“Well my people, this message is for all the people who need work in Miami. We need people for the business, we didn’t know it was going to grow so fast and we are even expanding the kitchen, we took a bigger living room. We need people ”, the reggaeton message begins.

In the same way, he assured that he will not take ancestry into account when evaluating applicants: “Whoever wants to work already knows, we are active to give work to Latinos and those who are not Latino as well.”

Days ago, Nicky Jam shared images of what was the opening of his restaurant. “None of this would be possible without God and my fans, thank you all,” he wrote next to the clip.

Nicky Jam confirms breakup with Cydney Moreau

After rumors about their separation spread through social networks, Nicky Jam and Cydney Moreau decided to confirm their breakup through statements to the program El gordo y la flaca. As the reggaeton commented, the pandemic was one of the factors that led them to make the decision.

“If I don’t talk about it anymore it’s because I have respect for my ex-partner. He is a tremendous person, but simply as a couple he did not give. There are many things involved, culture, language, there are many things that in the end did not work and we took a good measure, and a beautiful friendship remained, “he said.

