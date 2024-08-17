Nick Rivera Caminero, better known as Nicky Jam and considered by many to be one of the fathers of reggaeton, announced his retirement in October of last year: “My people, I’m retiring soon, but this is my legacy, motivation and improvement… Coming soon my last global tour, and my last album. I love you,” accompanied by images from his series Nicky Jam: El ganar, which shows how he overcame a past of drugs and more difficulties, to become one of the most important stars of Latin music. A few months later, there is a new album, previewed by the release of the single of the same name Insomnio, but also a promise that it will not be the last. “That was because of those nights of partying and drinking that I said ‘I’ve been doing it for 30 years, I’m going to quit’, but when the effect was wearing off I said ‘who’s going to retire?’ I’m never going to retire,” he said in an interview with EL PAÍS.

That career, which now has no end in sight, began when Nicky Jam was 11 years old, when he recorded his first album, titled Distinto a los demás. Shortly after, he met Daddy Yankee, with whom he had the opportunity to work and forge a great friendship. But as he reached the top of his career with his first musical successes, his downfall also came, when he was sent to prison, thus moving away from the stage and sinking into a deep depression. Three years later, Nicky Jam had a second chance, and away from his addictions, he sought a new rebirth. That is how in 2013 he presented his new image and made a strong comeback in the industry, achieving great success with songs such as Piensas en mí, Curiosidad, Juegos prohibidos, Voy a beber and Travesuras.

In 2015, she teamed up with Enrique Iglesias for the single El perdón, which achieved a record number of one million views on the first day of its release on his YouTube channel, as well as being her most internationally acclaimed single to date. Her international success continued with the songs Hasta el amanecer, El amante and Te boté, followed by the honour of being chosen to perform the official song for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Live It Up, alongside Will Smith and Era Istrefi. She also had the opportunity to work in the seventh art with Vin Diesel in the film XXX: Return of Xander Cage and in the sequel Bad Boys For Life, a film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Today, after taking time for himself and seeking personal peace, the idea of ​​retirement has been forgotten and Nicky Jam is back. He presented his new release in New York’s Central Park.

Question: You have performed on stages around the world, but what does it mean to perform in New York’s iconic Central Park?

Answer: I love it because Central Park is something very historic, also very iconic. I had visited it and walked around it, but I never thought I would sing here. So for me it is a blessing to sing here, in this beautiful nature that New York has and, apart from that, to share with my beautiful people.

Q. You have just released your new song, Insomnio, a different proposal, a merengue/mambo.

R. Yes, it’s something different because I had never really made a merengue. The song was written in a more ballad, R&B, softer format, and I had the idea of ​​making a merengue. I’m half Dominican and I had never made one, and now people are enjoying merengue again. Well, it has never died, but it’s like a roller coaster, now it’s playing again, so you have to play it.

Q. This song will be part of your sixth studio album. Why is it called Insomnio?

A. The album is called Insomnio because most of the songs take place in the quiet of the night. If you listen to many of the songs, they have to do with the early morning, at three in the morning… I recorded almost all of these songs at night. I had two years of pure partying, insomnia and going crazy, and then that madness made me express myself through my art, and that’s why it’s called Insomnio. If you look at the cover, you see that I’m pure partying, from party to party, and there’s no better way to express yourself than with music. I’m not here to talk to the press about my intimate things, today I decided to do it in my songs.

Q. And what is the process of expressing what you have inside in a song?

R. It’s the best, it’s my way of expressing myself, I mean, it’s the best. God gave me the blessing of being able to sing and to be able to write music.

Q. You had said that you were retiring from music, but with the release of this album you have proven that this is not true…

A. No, no, I’m not retiring. I’m never retiring. I’m not going to retire. That was because of those nights of partying and drinking that I said, “I’ve been doing this for 30 years, I’m going to quit,” but when the effect wore off I said, “Who’s going to retire? I’m never going to retire. I’m going to keep going.”

Q. On your Instagram account you wrote that this album was about getting through difficult times. What difficult moments did you go through during the recording process?

A. Many difficult processes, traumas from the past that came to my head and took me to a very dark place, which led me to drink excessively and go crazy.

Q. How have you recovered?

A. Well, the truth is that I have recovered with cannabis. Yes, the truth is that it has helped me a lot, imagine, it has killed my anxiety, and that is why I smoke more than usual. It is the only thing I do. The truth is that I am very transparent with the public and I say it, and it is something that has helped me to take my mind off drinking, going out and that madness. So I am calm as I am, I relax, I make my music and I don’t bother anyone.

Q. The spiritual aspect is also very important to you.

R. Look, if I have to stop being a person to be an artist, I prefer to stop being an artist, I am a person. I don’t like it, I’m not interested in stopping being the human being that I am. I go to a store, to a bakery, I buy a sandwich, I walk down the street, I don’t have to hide. If I don’t feel like taking photos, I stay at home. And the day I feel like taking photos, I go out. And with money it’s another thing, money doesn’t make me, I make money. So I’m here to have a good time and enjoy life. Many people are taking care not to die. I think they should be taking care not to live and looking for more to live. And the reality is that the world needs a big hug.

Q. Do you feel like you’re missing something or do you have everything?

R. There is a lack of peace. You can never be in a business like this and be struggling in music and in the industry and have peace. To have peace you have to dedicate yourself only to yourself. But that is a theme that you will hear in my music.