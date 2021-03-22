Nicky Jam surprised his followers with the gesture he had with one of his fans. The reggaeton fulfilled a boy’s dream and invited him for a ride in his luxurious Lamborghini.

The fact spread through Instagram and the Colombian received thousands of compliments from users for being willing to spend time with the fan. The medium Hoy día compiled images of the artist, in which he can be seen chatting and conversing with the young man.

How did the meeting happen? The interpreter of “The Lover” was doing a live broadcast through the streets of Miami, when someone approached the window of his car and told him one of his greatest wishes.

“I was standing doing my Instagram live, and a fan hits me and tells me that his dream is to ride a Lamborghini for a ride. I’m fulfilling his dream, let’s go for a ride, ”said Nicky Jam.

The excited fan could not believe that he was taking a walk with his idol and expressed: “I love it, the best night of my life . Thanks Nicky ”.

Nicky Jam reflects on the luxuries his musical career has brought him

The singer used his social networks to spread an extensive reflection on the success, fame and money he has earned throughout his artistic career. During a conversation with the program El hormiguero, he said he felt that many members of the environment fill emotional voids with expensive objects.

“Of course, it has happened to me a lot, that I have bought something to fill a void and at the time it goes away. It is not the same when you did not have money and you buy your first luxury. That’s different, that’s like a trophy, ”he said. Nicky jam.

