Many artists have spoken with messages of solidarity to Colombia due to the political crisis that is being experienced in the country, which has resulted in the scene of violence during the demonstrations in recent days.

In that way Nicky jam He shared a video on his social networks where he expresses his full support for the Colombian population.

“I was looking for what I could do to contribute a grain of sand in the situation in Colombia, the country that has given me so much, the country that gave me the second chance in my career and I liked it “, said the singer at the beginning of his message.

“I think it is my duty to do the most that I can do for my country Colombia, because it is my country too”, added the urban artist, who lived in the South American country for ten years and where his musical career resurfaced.

Likewise, the reggaeton highlighted that his statements are not related to political positions.

“Nothing to do with anything with politics, neither the right nor the left,” said the artist whose purpose of his message is “To be the voice of Colombia in the best way.”

“My intention is not to offend anyone, but to try to give the best and most correct information and I hope it is taken with that intention. To start as a peaceful protest and something that is being done to fight for the rights of the country and human rights, It has become a horrible catastrophe and I never thought I would see this in the ten years I lived there. “ Nicky Jam explained.

Finally, in the description of the video, the singer urged that citizens remain united.

“No more division let’s build hope united in peace. I hope everything is solved soon. I love you, Colombia ”, reads the caption of the Instagram video.

