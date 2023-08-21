Nickol Sinchi He is one of the main faces of Peruvian cumbia. With his powerful voice and his charisma, he has managed to conquer audiences in different countries. His musical career began at a very young age, when he participated in various singing competitions. Later, she joined the Corazón Serrano orchestra from Piura and established herself as one of the most popular singers of the musical genre. Currently, she continues to achieve success in her solo career and proof of this is the support of her faithful followers.

What message did Nickol Sinchi publish on social networks?

Recently, the young singer worried her fans by posting an unusual message on social networks. Her pronouncement generated various comments and many things are speculated.

“I’m not going to lie to you that after this last fall, I’m having a hard time getting up and starting from 0, but here I am, getting the best of me despite everything, for the little angel that I have by my side calling me MOM, and for you. God knows the why of things, and I am sure (of) that we will be victorious once again. Have a blessed Thursday,” the post read.

Nickol Sinchi’s message on social networks. Photo: Instagram

What are fans of Nickol Sinchi saying?

After the publication, it is not very clear what could be happening with the singer. However, the truth is that she is not going through her best moment and this would be affecting her. Happily, she is resilient and her fans don’t leave her alone in the middle of her fight.

“You are young, you are still in your early days and you will surely get out of this, as you say: your motor and motive is your son, may he always be your strength in the face of his adversities… a big virtual hug, Nickol (…)”, “Nickol, forces. You are a warrior”, “Cheer up”, After the falls, good airs come”, read among the comments.

Nickol Sinchi’s followers send him a motivational message. Photo: Threads

How tall is Nickol Sinchi?

Nickol Sinchi revealed his height before the cameras of Radio Nueva Q. The young singer arrived at the facilities of said local radio station and had fun in the sequence ‘5 things you didn’t know about me’.“My height is 1.53 m; If it weren’t for the heels, I would look smaller. Thanks to the person who invented tacos” said the cumbiambera.

Nickol Sinchi launched his career as a soloist and has been performing with his orchestra at various events. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram

What profession far from music would Nickol Sinchi have liked to follow?

After officially launching his own orchestra, Nickol SinchiHe came to the facilities of a well-known local radio station to talk about everything. Here, the singer underwent the famous game ‘5 things you didn’t know about me’ and she revealed what other profession she would have liked to follow.

“If I hadn’t been a singer, I would have liked to be a ballet dancer or a lawyer. Very different things.”said the young interpreter.