Nickol Sinchi began in music at the young age of 9 years. She paid her ‘floor fee’ by singing for a Frugos in an act organized by the Municipality of Villa El Salvador. When she turned 13, she was already summoned by orchestras, therefore, she stayed up all night participating in events, according to what she told Carlos Orozco, in an interview for her YouTube channel. Curiously, the one who supported her in this initiative was her father, Agustín Sinchi. Meanwhile, her mother Gladys Urbano viewed these activities with suspicion. She even objected when her daughter asked her to go to the casting for Corazón Serrano after seeing the call on Facebook.

Did Nickol Sinchi’s mother not want her daughter to be a singer?

Nickol Sinchi explained that his mother’s initial refusal Gladys Urbano it was for fear of exposing her to dangerous situations. “It did not seem right to him, the fact that I am waking up at parties (singing)I thought it was not something appropriate for my age and I think I was absolutely right, “said the cumbia singer, who gave birth to her first child in 2019.

Augustine Sinchi, Nickol Sinchi’s father, was the one who accompanied her to the presentations. “She stayed with me for the five hours that she had to sing (…) I have climbed hills with my dad,” she commented.

Nickol Sinchi with his parents Agustín Sinchi and Gladys Urbano.

For her first casting in Corazón Serrano, she had stayed up all night, so her father asked her to get some sleep before going to the test (this without having had time to prepare). “There were a number of girls that today are already in well-known groups or are soloists as well. I was one of the finalists in Lima, I traveled to Piura to try my luck, but I didn’t finish”.

Sadly, shortly after, Agustín Sinchi had an accident and could not continue working, the situation at Nickol Sinchi’s house became urgent and, at that moment, the second casting for Corazón Serrano arrived.

Did Nickol Sinchi’s mother oppose his admission to Corazón Serrano?

“The casting of Corazón Serrano was a salvation. It came right at the most difficult moment of my life,” said Nickol Sinchi, who before that got into cars to sing out of necessity. When he got the call from Lawrence Guerrero, He knew it was his chance and he couldn’t let it pass.

“I got home and, luckily, I found my dad to accompany me to the casting, but my mom said: ‘You don’t come out of here‘”, he assured. He also said that his mother asked him to forget about music.

Nickol Sinchi explains that his mother Gladys Urbano opposed his admission to Corazón Serrano for fear that he would not finish school. “I was afraid of many things, including leaving home so young, at 15 years old.”

“It was very difficult to convince my mother”, recounts the interpreter of “Your absence”. For this reason, in an oversight, Nickol and his father escape to the casting of Corazón Serrano. “Two days later, they told me that I had been selected,” said the singer, who announced her departure from the group in 2023, after nine years of experience with ‘El corazón más alegre del Perú’.

Did Nickol Sinchi and Jorge Chapa hate each other?

Nickol Sinchi has always been very reluctant to talk about her love life. However, in the interview that she gave to Carlos Orozco’s Youtube channel, the ex-vocalist of Corazón Serrano was encouraged to expose little-known details of the beginning of her first interactions with Jorge Chapa when they were both orchestra partners.

Nickol Sinchi and Jorge Chapa began their love story after being part of Corazón Serrano. Photo: Nickol Sinchi/Instagram

When asked by Orozco if the beginnings of her love affair with Jorge Chapa arose when they were both part of Corazón Serrano, Nickol Sichi assures that the romance began after the singer’s departure from the Guerrero Neira brothers’ orchestra. “What happened to us did not arise in the group, it arose much later (…) Back then, (when we were partners) we had nothing, we hated each other.”declared Nickol Sinchi.

Corazón Serrano: What family business will Nickol Sinchi start?

the cumbia group serrano heart stands out for being a family business, with that idea in mind, Nickol Sinchi announced that he would do the same with his family. “I have to see what we are going to do for the photo session, what I am going to wear, I review who the musicians will be, we are seeing how we formalize the company with my family,” he said in conversation with Carlos Orozco.

