Since the end of the first decade of this century, Peruvian cumbia found resounding success among the public thanks to the songs performed by orchestras such as Grupo 5, Hermanos Yaipén, among others. Years later, Corazón Serrano appeared as a new and renewed option, since it had fresh and youthful voices, which caught on with their followers and became a true phenomenon.

Thamara Gómez, Lesly Águila, Estrella Torres, among others, were the most outstanding and to this day they are still valid in the artistic world. Nickol Sinchi was also on this select list, to such an extent that it is already one of the most beloved by the public. However, in the last few hours she has caused concern in it by posting a mysterious message on her social networks.

What message did Nickol Sinchi post that caused concern?

Through his Instagram account, in which he has more than half a million followers, Nickol Sinchi stated that he is going through a complicated situation, which he did not want to detail. Likewise, he pointed out that the strength that love and her daughter give him, as well as the love of her fans, is what motivates her to keep going.

Nickol Sinchi’s message on social networks. Photo: Instagram capture

“I’m not going to lie to you that after this last fall I’m having a hard time getting up and starting from scratch, but here I am, getting the best of me despite everything, because of the little angel that I have by my side calling me ‘MOM’ and for you. God knows the why of things, and I am sure (of) that we will be victorious once again. Have a blessed Thursday,” she stated.

What happened to Nickol Sinchi?

As La República learned from a person close to the artist, Nickol Sinchi was admitted to a clinic in Chorrillos on Wednesday, August 16. In said health facility, the cumbiambera was observed for several hours to determine that she was out of danger. Luckily, the event was not serious, so the singer was able to continue her activities after recovering.

This Thursday, August 25, La República contacted the singer’s brother to find out how the health of the artist from Villa El Salvador continued. The young man denied that Nickol Sinchi suffered a stroke last week and said that, what afflicted her sister was an anxiety attack, so she was admitted to Chorrillos. It was also learned that the singer traveled to Piura to take a few days off.

It should be noted that at first we were told that Sinchi suffered a stroke, for which the former vocalist of Corazón Serrano presented speech problems, which would have become her main concern because she works with her voice.

Meanwhile, his manager Abraham Mina confirmed that Nickol Sinchi had a neurological incident, which is already being treated. “He had a small paralysis on the left side of his face.but it is nothing serious, that he hospitalizes her or takes her out of the circuit in which she is working, ”he reported in a conversation with Radio Nueva Q.

Nickol Sinchi fans show their support

Just a few minutes after the publication that worried locals and strangers, Nickol Sinchi’s followers decided to speak out by sending emotional messages. One of them emphasized the love of her daughter so that the artist can get ahead, while others appealed to divine faith.

Nickol Sinchi’s followers send him a motivational message. Photo: Theards Capture

“You are young, you are still in your early years and you will surely get out of this, as you say: your motor and motive is your son, may he always be your strength in the face of his adversities… A big virtual hug, Nickol (…)” , you can read.

Is Nickol Sinchi afraid of failing and returning to Corazón Serrano?

Despite the fact that he has a large number of followers, Nickol Sinchi also tends to face haters, who try to backfire on his way as a soloist. For this reason, La República consulted him weeks ago about the possibility of returning to Corazón Serrano if things did not work out for him on his own. Before the consultation, the vocalist made it clear that she would not have a bad thing, since she at least could try.

Nickol Sinchi debuted as a soloist in a massive concert in Plaza Norte. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Nickol Sinchi

“If in case I return, what’s wrong with it? In addition, I have gotten along very well with my ex-bosses. The affection is mutual. There is nothing wrong with trying something that you have in mind. It’s like when you come of age and you want to become independent, you want to leave your parents’ house,” she expressed.

