Nickol Sinchi is a young peruvian singer who began his musical career in Corazón Serrano, but after almost 10 years he decided to leave the Guerrero brothers’ orchestra to embark on his own path as a soloist. Now, thousands of her fans support her in this new challenge and she continues to surprise them in each of her presentations. Recently, she published a photograph with Lorenzo Guerrero, leader of the well-known cumbia group.

What did Nickol Sinchi say about returning to Corazón Serrano?

The artist Nickol Sinchi gave an interview after launching as a soloist, after leaving Serrano Heart, a group in which he spent almost a decade, sharing his talent on stage. When they asked her if she fears failure or her opinion about comments that tell her that she will not stand out and return to the orchestra, she did not hesitate to respond.

Nickol Sinchi in Corazón Serrano. Photo: Instagram/Nickol Sinchi

“If I return, what’s wrong with it? Plus, I’ve gotten along very well with my ex-bosses. The affection is mutual. There’s nothing wrong with trying something you have in mind. It’s like when you come of age and want to become independent, you want to leave your parents’ house.“, he declared to La República.

Will Nickol Sinchi return to Corazón Serrano?

The 24-year-old interpreter thrilled her fans by publishing two emotional photographs in which she appears with Lorenzo Guerrero, the leader of Corazón Serrano and his former boss, when he began his artistic career and another in which they shine a decade later. This sparked the curiosity of some users, who wondered if she would return to what was her workplace, but she did not confirm anything.

“10 years later. How nice to remember my first photo from 2013, the beginning of this beautiful stage of my life,” he wrote on his official Facebook account. Several users were excited when they remembered their first presentations and made it known in the comments.