Nickol Sinchiyoung Peruvian singer, seeks to continue her artistic career after leaving the group Serrano Heart, where he worked for almost 10 years. At the end of February 2023, the musical performer announced her official departure from the Guerrero Neira brothers' orchestra to begin a new challenge as a soloist. However, her work has not escaped criticism, but she does not let herself be intimidated by negative comments.

What did Nickol Sinchi's former manager say about the singer?

In an interview with Carlos Orozco, Abraham Mina, former representative of Nickol Sinchi, referred to the singer and said that she did not want to transcend the artistic medium. He alleges that the young former vocalist of Corazón Serrano has no plans to venture into new audiences and that she has established herself in her comfort zone. However, he clarifies that the artist is not doing badly financially.

“I think she doesn't want to leave the niche she's in, she didn't want to transcend the fence of being able to be liked by a new audience. Finally, the roof she has is Corazón Serrano, which is a pretty big roof (…) Only by covering Corazón Serrano, would she be able to live peacefully“, he expressed.

What did Nickol Sinchi respond to his former manager Abraham Mina?

After rapidly spreading the statements of Abraham Mina, Nickol Sinchi herself used her TikTok account to respond and hinted that her employment relationship with her former manager ended by the interpreter's decision. Furthermore, she refers to the fact that some situations would have arisen that Nickol herself would not have liked.

“The only thing I will say is that I decided to work only with my family and no one else. I prefer to take steps little by little, but with transparent people who do not want to transform me into something I am not. If they knew what happened behind those few words and the reason for my decision, they faint“, wrote.

