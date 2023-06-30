Nickol Sinchi is one of the best-known vocalists of Peruvian cumbia. Her singing talent has conquered thousands of fans who follow her in presentations and social networks. The young performer began her musical career at the age of 14, the age at which she joined the group serrano heart as one of the main voices. Since then, she has recorded hit songs and has been called on various television and radio shows. The artist is characterized by her charisma, her humility and her passion for music, which made her an example of self-improvement and talent for the new generations. In addition, many netizens want to know more details about her, such as: her size, one of the characteristics that most attracts her attention. In this note, we tell you everything.

How tall is Nickol Sinchi?

Nickol Sinchi, who belonged to the Piurana group for more than 9 years serrano heartcame to the set of a well-known local radio station to undergo the fun dynamic “5 things you didn’t know about me” and revealed her true size. “My height is 1.53 m; If it weren’t for the heels, I would look smaller. Thanks to the person who invented tacos.” said before the cameras of Radio Nueva Q.

What name would Nickol Sinchi have?

In the same audiovisual material, the singer said that her first name is not Nickol Sinchi. “My name is Glenda Nickol Sinchi Urbano and Thanks to my mom, my name is not Omash, because my dad wanted to give me that name. Finally, he named me Glenda and Nickol for my dad whose name is Nicolás”.

What does Nickol Sinchi do today?

After his unexpected departure from serrano heart, Nickol Sinchi spoke with his followers about the activities he currently carries out. The singer herself said that she, as she promised, she has started spending more time with her family, especially her little son. However, she revealed that there will be surprises soon.

“I want to take advantage of this time to spend time with my family, but soon there will be a lot of news. I have many things to tell you. I’m working on myself, I’m working to improve as a person and as an artist (…) Be aware of my social networks that beautiful things are coming, ”he commented.



